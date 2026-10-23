3 new Netflix shows you should binge-watch this weekend — including the spookiest cakes you'll see this Halloween (Oct. 23-25)
There are the latest Netflix shows you should add to your watchlist
It’s time to break out your scariest/sexiest outfit as Halloween approaches. May I suggest going as Buzz Lightyear’s ‘Mrs Nesbit’ from 1995’s “Toy Story”? Moving past the tea-bearing plastic space ranger, there are plenty of both spooky (and weirdly delicious) streaming treats to check out on Netflix this weekend. The Big N has added 60 new titles to its already bulging library since October 1.
Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re making it our mission to help you cut through relentless streaming indecision. That’s why I’ve picked out three new to Netflix shows I genuinely think you’ll enjoy this weekend. First up we have “Below”. This Josh Hartnett-fronted monster thriller features an aquatic beastie that makes Nessie look about as threatening as a paddling pug.
Next is “Tyson”. This controversial but sharply made four-part doc delves into the infamous heavyweight’s bruising boxing career, and it doesn’t remove its dentures when it comes to covering that ear bite. If you’re more in the mood for fake cakes than nibbled-on lobes, you’ll have a great time with comedy show “Is it Cake? Halloween”. Is that tombstone real, or actually full of custard? I’ll never tell.
Whether you're looking for chainsaw-shaped cakes or underwater terrors, these three fresh Netflix releases are worth adding to your watchlist this weekend.
'Below'
There’s a touch of Apple’s award-winning, extra creepy “Window’s Bay” about “Below”. And if Josh Hartnett’s supernatural thriller set in a small Newfoundland settlement courts the sort of Emmy love that Matthew Rhys’ wonderful comedy horror has recently received comes next awards season, the current star of “Verity” could be an extremely happy chappy.
A gripping monster mystery that sees Calvin Penney’s (Hartnett) fisherman dealing with an unknown aquatic menace that’s causing havoc within his coastal community. As we follow Calvin’s fractionated family life, it’s interesting to see his partnership develop with marine biologist Dr. Fonda Howander (“Speak No Evil’s Mackenzie Davis). Well acted and with decent effects, this aquatic chiller should well and truly shiver your timbers this Halloween season.
Watch "Below" on Netflix now
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'Tyson'
How on Earth do you begin to unravel the disturbing legacy of “Iron Mike”? This is a controversial figure in seeming constant conflict with himself. Despite the jail time and the fact Mike ‘repented’ by biting part of Evander Holyfield’s ear off during their 1997 rematch, you never feel the former heavyweight champ is all that remorseful throughout this riveting, if sometimes uneasy four-part Netflix documentary.
Directed by Floyd Russ who previously worked on “American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson”, the filmmaker is certainly well-versed in dealing with controversial sports figures. Does Russ let Tyson off the hook a little too easily during many on-camera interviews? Probably.
Yet such is the ferocity of how arguably the greatest heavyweight of all time fought in the ring, it makes fight footage impossible not to be enraptured with. There’s also no denying Tyson’s unique turn of phrase makes him a compelling onscreen presence; even if it’s hard to align the all-time great boxer with the flawed human being. At any rate, you won’t be bored during “Tyson”, that’s for sure.
Watch "Tyson" on Netflix now
'Is it Cake? Halloween' (season 2)
If you need no other reason to watch this thoroughly silly, instantly loveable baking show, the few seconds where host and SNL regular Mikey Day cosplays as Wednesday Adams is totally worth the price of the admission. The premise of the show is right there in the title. Is that very specific, incredibly realistic tombstone/chainsaw/dragon skull the celebrity guests are looking at real? Or are these objects actually incredibly intricate and entirely edible cakes?
I’ll level with you, the only ‘celeb’ I recognized during this season is former WWE champ Bianca Belair. Still, there’s no denying watching gifted bakers create incredibly realistic Halloween concoctions that may or may not be actual cake is super charming. Who needs All Hallow’s Eve frights when we have giggle-inducing baking conundrums to decipher, right?
Watch "Is it Cake: Halloween" (season 2) on Netflix now
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Dave was a computing editor at Tom’s Guide who covered everything from cutting edge laptops to ultrawide monitors. Now he contributes to the site in a freelance capacity. When he’s not worrying about dead pixels, Dave enjoys regularly rebuilding his PC for absolutely no reason at all. In a previous life, he worked as a video game journalist for 15 years, with bylines across GamesRadar+, PC Gamer and TechRadar. Despite owning a graphics card that costs roughly the same as your average used car, he still enjoys gaming on the go and is regularly glued to his Switch. Away from tech, most of Dave’s time is taken up by walking his husky, buying new TVs at an embarrassing rate and obsessing over his beloved Arsenal.
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