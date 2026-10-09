3 best new to Netflix movies you should stream this weekend — including one of Chris Nolan's finest films (Oct. 9-11)

If you’re looking to Netflix and chill this weekend and need a few recommendations, you’ve come to the right place. The streaming service normally gives its library an extensive refresh every 30 days, and this month is no different. Here’s the full Netflix release list for October.

Let’s focus on what you can watch this weekend, though. My three picks for your streaming consideration include a riotous reboot of a thoroughly stupid TV show, a brand new Netflix Original thriller helmed by Ben Affleck, and what some folks would consider Christopher Nolan’s finest film.

Belly laughs, intrigue and shredded nerves are all on the menu: Here are three new-to-Netflix movies you should definitely seek out this weekend.

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'Animals' (2026)

Animals | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ben Affleck’s latest directorial turn is a tense political thriller that centers around a politician who has to rescue his kidnapped son during the middle of a heated mayoral race. Affleck stars as Mark Kimball, while his wife is ably played by Kerry Washington. The strong supporting cast also contains Gillian Anderson and Steven Yeun, in what is yet another predictably well acted ensemble from an Affleck flick.

Sure, the premise is admittedly a little played out (oh look, another kidnap movie!). But both Affleck and Washington convince as thoroughly stressed out parents whose worlds have just been turned upside down. Anderson also excels as the shady fixer as the couple’s long-kept secrets threaten to come to light. “Animals” is no “Argo” or “The Town”, yet despite its slightly silly final act, the action is tense enough and Affleck directs proceedings with enough assurance that you definitely won’t be bored by this latest Netflix Original.

Watch "Animals" on Netflix now

'21 Jump Street' (2012)

21 JUMP STREET [2012] - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

From the minds behind “Project Hail Mary” and “The Lego Movie” comes a reboot of a daft '80s Johnny Depp show no one remembers. Thank the Lord (Phil Lord in this case) and his fellow filmmaker Christopher Miller for deciding to reimagine said show about a pair of young-looking cops who go undercover at a high school to bust a drug ring. And you better believe this cracking comedy mines gold out of the fact that Morton Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Greg Jenko (Channing Tatum) are old enough to be teachers.

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The unlikely duo has genuinely electric chemistry right from the off, with Hill playing the dork who becomes popular against all the odds, while Tatum’s dreaminess somehow lands him in chess club. Outrageous, sometimes a little offensive, but always thoroughly good fun, “21 Jump Street” is a straight-up joyous comedy. Oh, and Ice Cube has never been better as the pair’s stern boss, Captain Dickson. If you want to double dip, the equally awesome sequel “22 Jump Street” also just hit Netflix.

Watch "21 Jump Street" on Netflix now

'The Prestige' (2006)

The Prestige (2006) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

As much as I enjoyed “The Odyssey”, I wouldn’t have the Greek epic in my Nolan top five. This marvelous magician thriller, though? I very much would. A gripping tale of rivalry and obsession set in Victorian-era London, for me “The Prestige” is only behind “The Dark Knight” in the great director’s incredible filmography. With arguably a career-best turn from Hugh Jackman as illusionist Robert Angier, and a typically stellar Christian Bale performance as his rival Alfred Borden, this movie is so much more than its riveting final act twist.

Charting the escalating, years-long feud between two magicians who are utterly dedicated to their craft, “The Prestige” is beautifully shot and contains the sort of banger Hans Zimmer score the legendary composer probably conducts in his sleep. There are so many highlights. The trick gone bad with the gun! Angier’s drunken doppelganger! David Bowie playing Nikola Tesla! Alright, enough of my effusive rambling. Go and watch it already.

Watch "The Prestige" on Netflix now

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