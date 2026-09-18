3 new to Netflix movies you need to watch this weekend — including James Cameron’s ‘80s sci-fi action masterpiece (Sept. 18-20)

The weekend offers the ideal opportunity to watch some great movies on Netflix, and if your watchlist wasn’t already big enough, the streaming service is constantly adding new picks.

It’s September 2026 slate is packed with worthwhile new arrivals, but so much new content to consume can lead to decision paralysis as you spend more time debating what to stream than actually watching. That’s why I’m here to roundup a trio of arrivals worth your time.

My selections this week range from a brand new Netflix original comedy, to one of the very best action movies of the 1980s. Here are three new to Netflix movies to watch this weekend.

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‘Best of the Best’ (2026)

Best of the Best | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has been on a frustratingly poor run of tentpole original movies lately. Earlier this week, I labeled the streamer's new mystery flick, “The Whisper Man,” one of the worst thrillers of the year (and I stand by it). However, the platform’s new teen comedy looks to be bucking the trend. The earlier reviews are positive, and it could be well positioned to surge up the top 10 charts this weekend.

In some ways, “Best of the Best” is your typical college sports movie, but its subject matter helps it stand out. It’s not set in the world of college football or basketball, but rather, competitive Bollywood-fusion dance. Starring “Never Have I Ever’s” Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia, two best friends who join the UCLA team, and as they head for the US championships, they discover the competition is fiercer than expected.

Watch "The Best of the Best" on Netflix now

'Aliens' (1986)

Aliens (1986) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

The “Alien” franchise is a personal favorite, so if there’s an opportunity to fawn over the series, I’m going to take it. Netflix added both “Alien” and “Aliens” this month, and while the 1979 original is my top pick, this weekend I’m going with “Aliens,” simply because it’s no less of a masterpiece.

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James Cameron's sequel is a near-perfect follow-up, trading the intense horror of its predecessor for '80s macho action. There are iconic scenes, phenomenal characters, and one of cinema’s best-ever movie monsters. Only this time, it’s not the one alien running loose; there are dozens of them!

Set 57 years after Ellen Ripley’s (Sigourney Weaver) first encounter with a terrifying Xenomorph, she’s awoken from stasis only to step into a new nightmare. The Weyland-Yutani Corporation has built a settlement on LV-246, the site where the Nostromo crew first encountered a ship full of Xeno eggs. With a squad of Colonial Marines in tow, Ripley heads back to the cursed planet, hoping to discover what happened to the colonists.

Watch "Aliens" on Netflix now

‘Stop! That! Train!’ (2026)

Stop! That! Train! | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

Described as a movie that “blends camp and comedy,” “Stop! That! Train!” is a comedy disaster movie that stars drag performers Ginger Minj, Jujubee, and the iconic RuPaul Charles. It’s a farcical ride packed with big comedy and silly moments. It didn’t find much success in theaters, but its arrival on Netflix could be just the ticket to find its audience. If you’re a dedicated fan of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” add it to your watchlist.

Tess (Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee) are best friends who work as train stewardesses for the failing Stank Rail. When they sneak onto the swanky and snotty Glamazonian Express, a catastrophic storm threatens to derail the train and see it crash into Los Angeles. Joining forces with the sobby first-class attendants and with the U.S. president aboard (RuPaul), these underdogs must save the day and look good while doing it.

Watch on "Stop! That! Train!" on Netflix starting September 20

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