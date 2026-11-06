3 best new to Netflix movies you should stream this weekend (November 6–8)

If you're looking for something new to watch on Netflix this weekend, I've got you covered. November is already flying by, and that means another weekend and a fresh batch of movies to check out on the streaming service.

With plenty to choose from, knowing which new arrivals are actually worth your time can be tricky. I've picked out three of the best new movies to stream, covering a few different genres to suit whatever you're in the mood for.

The list includes a festive family drama about a household trying to find its feet again, and a tense psychological thriller starring Willem Dafoe as an art thief trapped inside a luxury penthouse. There's also a crime drama following a young woman who escapes her small-town life and gets caught up in a dangerous series of cons and heists across the American South. These are the three Netflix movies I'd recommend adding to your watchlist.

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'A Dog's Perfect Christmas' (2026)

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix kicks off its original holiday movie lineup for 2026 with "A Dog's Perfect Christmas," which is already creeping towards the No. 1 spot on the streaming service and is an ideal pick for animal lovers. Based on W. Bruce Cameron's 2020 bestselling novel, the movie continues the author's familiar approach to heartfelt animal stories. Cameron co-wrote the screenplay with director Cathryn Michon, marking another collaboration between the pair following their previous adaptations of "A Dog's Purpose" and "A Dog's Journey."

This festive family comedy follows the Goss family as they prepare for Christmas amid a difficult period. Still grieving the loss of his wife, grandfather Sander (Dennis Quaid) struggles to get along with his teenage granddaughter Ello (Brooke Lena Johnson). But when a medical emergency leaves Ello's mother in a coma, the household faces an even bigger challenge. With the help of their loyal basset hound Winstead (voiced by Thomas Haden Church) and an adorable new Corgi puppy named Ruby, the family must find a way to keep things together while hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Watch "A Dog's Perfect Christmas" on Netflix

'Inside' (2023)

INSIDE - Official Trailer - In Theaters March 17 - YouTube Watch On

Willem Dafoe delivers a gripping solo performance in "Inside," a psychological thriller that puts him in the middle of an increasingly tense survival story. The film also takes a darkly satirical look at the world of high-end art collecting, exploring what happens when priceless possessions become useless in a fight to stay alive. Director Vasilis Katsoupis filmed the movie in chronological order over seven weeks, helping capture the physical and psychological toll of the character's ordeal. It's a great choice if you enjoy claustrophobic thrillers.

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Nemo (Willem Dafoe) is an experienced art thief who breaks into a luxurious New York penthouse to steal several valuable paintings. However, when the apartment's advanced security system malfunctions, he finds himself locked inside with no way to contact the outside world. Initially expecting his accomplices to come to his rescue, Nemo soon realizes he's been abandoned. With limited food and water, he must find increasingly inventive ways to navigate the apartment, which is filled with expensive artwork and high-tech features. As the days turn into weeks, Nemo's attempts to escape become more desperate.

Watch "Inside" on Netflix

'Carolina Caroline' (2025)

Carolina Caroline - Official Trailer | Samara Weaving, Kyle Gallner | In Theaters June 5 - YouTube Watch On

"Carolina Caroline" is an indie crime thriller with a neo-noir romantic twist, bringing director Adam Carter Rehmeier and actor Kyle Gallner back together after their cult favorite "Dinner in America." Set against the dusty backroads and forgotten towns of the American South, the movie has a distinctive look, with plenty of retro vibes. It's certainly worth checking out too, especially with its impressive 90% Rotten Tomatoes score. If you enjoy offbeat crime thrillers with a strong sense of atmosphere, this one deserves a spot on your watchlist.

Caroline Daniels (Samara Weaving) is a young woman working at a gas station in rural Texas who dreams of leaving her small-town life behind. When she meets Oliver (Kyle Gallner), a charming drifter and experienced con artist, she becomes fascinated by his tricks and soon joins him on the road. The pair travel across the American South, pulling off increasingly daring scams and bank robberies while developing a passionate relationship. Along the way, Caroline hopes to track down her estranged mother in South Carolina. However, the couple soon find themselves in some dangerous situations.

Watch "Carolina Caroline" on Netflix

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