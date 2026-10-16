3 best new to Netflix movies you should stream this weekend (October 16-18)

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix this weekend? You're in luck, because there are a few fresh additions worth making room for on your watchlist. Whether you’re in the mood for a star-studded thriller film, a horror comedy to get into the Halloween spirit or an absolute classic, this week’s new arrivals offer plenty of options for your next movie night.

Of course, Netflix’s ever-growing library can make finding something worth watching feel like a challenge in itself. I’ve picked out three of the best new movies to stream this weekend, focusing on films that deserve a spot on your watchlist. Plus, some of these picks are already in the streamer’s top 10.

‘Sacrifice’ (2026)

Sacrifice | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Sacrifice” has just landed on Netflix, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it climbs to No. 1 over the weekend given its star power. Directed by Romain Gavras, this dark-comedy thriller pairs explosive action with sharp satire, taking aim at celebrity culture against a backdrop of apocalyptic chaos and bizarre religious mythology. The movie also has a pretty intriguing lineup of appearances, including Charli xcx as Mother Nature and Swedish musician Yung Lean, also known as Jonatan Leandoer. With its wild premise, striking visuals and high energy, this one could be one of the month’s most pleasant surprises.

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Mike Tyler (Chris Evans) is a struggling action movie star hoping to revive his career at a glamorous environmental charity gala on a Greek island. Hosted by billionaire Ben Bracken (Vincent Cassel) and his wife, Gloria (Salma Hayek), the star-studded event takes a terrifying turn when Joan (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her radical followers storm the venue and take several guests hostage. Convinced that a catastrophic volcanic eruption will destroy the world within three days, Joan believes three people must be sacrificed to prevent the disaster.

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‘Cocaine Bear’ (2023)

Cocaine Bear | Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

If you’re in the mood for something completely bonkers, “Cocaine Bear” is a horror-comedy that really goes all in on its ridiculous premise. The movie takes inspiration from a bizarre real-life incident in 1985, when a black bear in Georgia ingested cocaine from a discarded duffel bag. From there, it imagines what might happen if the animal went on a violent rampage, with plenty of bloody kills, outrageous set pieces and dark comedy along the way. It’s a pretty wild ride that takes inspiration from classic creature features, so don’t expect it to hold back on the gore or the ridiculousness.

“Cocaine Bear” follows a group of strangers who meet in a Georgia forest after a black bear consumes a massive quantity of cocaine. Among them are nurse Sari (Keri Russell), who ventures into the woods to search for her missing daughter, Dee Dee (Brooklynn Prince), and her daughter’s friend, Henry (Christian Convery). Meanwhile, drug dealers Daveed (O'Shea Jackson Jr.) and Eddie (Alden Ehrenreich) arrive to recover the missing stash, while local police and unsuspecting visitors find themselves caught in the chaos.

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‘Heat’ (1995)

Heat (1995) | Modern Trailer | (HD)(4K) - YouTube Watch On

Classic movie fans have a real treat waiting for them on Netflix, as Michael Mann’s “Heat” is now available to stream. This iconic crime thriller is essential viewing if you love a gripping story packed with tension, slick action and unforgettable performances. It also brought Al Pacino and Robert De Niro together on screen for the first time in the same scene, with their legendary diner conversation becoming one of the movie’s most memorable moments. Honestly, “Heat” is one of those classics you really need to watch if you (somehow) haven’t already.

Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is a highly skilled professional thief planning one final major robbery before leaving his criminal life behind. However, after a heist goes wrong, the Los Angeles Police Department begins closing in on his crew. Leading the investigation is Lieutenant Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino), a relentless detective determined to bring Neil to justice. As Hanna tracks the gang’s movements, Neil prepares for an ambitious bank robbery that could secure his future. With both men remaining dedicated to their respective jobs, their paths eventually collide in an increasingly dangerous pursuit.

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