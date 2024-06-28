How to watch Seventeen at Glastonbury 2024 online from anywhere

The act drawing the most attention at Glastonbury 2024 isn't Dua Lipa or even Shania Twain, but a 13-piece South Korean boyband most people above the age of 25 have likely never heard of. Yet Seventeen outsold every artist in the world bar Taylor Swift last year, and unlike most K-pop acts, they write and produce their own music.

Below, we've broken down how you can watch Seventeen at Glastonbury 2024 online — Brits abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Seventeen at Glastonbury 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates Seventeen play Glastonbury on Friday, June 28 from 2:45 p.m. BST (9:45 a.m. ET / 6:45 a.m. PT).

► FREE LIVE STREAMS — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

In many ways, they're a throwback to the golden age of boybands, their music videos, dance routines and lyrics harkening to the like of Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, albeit spiked with that distinct flare for the dramatic that's so in vogue right now.

Seventeen are essentially three groups in one: one that specializes in hip-hop, another in vocals, and another in dance. 27-year-old Woozi is the group's de facto leader, having penned the lion's share of their output.

They have an unusual origin story too, reminiscent of One Direction, only much more considered. Seventeen were groomed for superstardom by Pledis Entertainment, which live streamed the group's years-long selection and training process online, airing on and off between 2013 and 2015.

Here’s how to watch Seventeen at Glastonbury 2024 – live stream from anywhere, and for FREE.

How to watch Seventeen at Glastonbury 2024 live streams for FREE

If you happen to live in the U.K. then you can enjoy Seventeen's Glastonbury 2024 set and all Glastonbury act live streams for FREE. That's because the BBC will have massive amounts of festival coverage across BBC One, Two, Four, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio and the BBC Sounds app. BBC iPlayer will be the go-to destination for much of it, because it will have a dedicated Glastonbury Channel from Friday to Sunday, showing key performances from the Pyramid Stage, interviews, highlights from past years and much more. Plus, for the second year running, the main stage iPlayer coverage will be broadcast in Ultra HD. Not at home in the U.K. during one of the big Glastonbury sets? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead.

How to watch Seventeen at Glastonbury 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Watching Glastonbury live streams is a tradition for millions of Brits across the country, but what if you're not there when the music is being broadcast live on the BBC?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Glastonbury 2024 live streams on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K., and see Seventeen play to thousands of fans on Friday. Just make sure you have a valid TV license if you're accessing the service.

Can you watch Seventeen at Glastonbury 2024 live streams in the US, Australia or elsewhere?

Technically, Glastonbury coverage is only available in the U.K., so if you live in another country, such as the U.S., and weren't lucky enough to grab a ticket for the festival, you won't be able to tune in.

However, if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't there at the moment, you can tune in to the Glastonbury 2024 live stream on BBC iPlayer via a VPN such as NordVPN to watch Seventeen on Friday, June 28 at 2.45 p.m. (BST). Just remember you need a TV license to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Pyramid Stage full line-up on Friday, June 28

All time are local (BST).

Dua Lipa: 22:00 – 23:45.

LCD Soundsystem: 19:45 – 21:00.

PJ Harvey: 18:00 – 19:00.

Paul Heaton: 16:15 – 17:15.

Seventeen: 14:45 – 15:45.

Olivia Dean: 13:15 – 14:15.

Squeeze: 12:00 – 12:45.