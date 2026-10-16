When is 'The Social Reckoning' streaming? Here's our best guess

Sixteen years after “The Social Network” redefined the tech drama, Aaron Sorkin is bringing us a new story straight out of the pages of Facebook. “The Social Reckoning,” his companion piece to David Fincher’s Oscar-winning 2010 film, officially opened in theaters on Oct. 9.

Where the original chronicled Facebook’s messy birth, this one jumps forward to tell the true story of whistleblower Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison), a Facebook engineer who teams up with reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) to expose the company’s most closely guarded secrets. Jeremy Strong plays an older Mark Zuckerberg, with Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku and Betty Gilpin rounding out the cast.

The film is playing in theaters right now, but like scrolling Facebook, you probably want the ability to be able to watch it from the comfort of your couch. When will you be able to do that? We've got answers for you -- or, at least, our best guess. Keep reading to find out.

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When can we expect 'The Social Reckoning' to arrive on streaming?

Sony tends to move their movies a bit more slowly to digital than some studios do. Based on recent releases like “It Ends With Us,” “Venom: The Last Dance” and “Kraven the Hunter,” the studio usually sends its films to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) about 45 to 60 days after they open, at which point you can rent or buy them on platforms like Amazon and Apple TV. Counting forward from the Oct. 9 release, that points to a digital debut for “The Social Reckoning” sometime in mid-to-late November 2026. Expect the usual pricing when it lands, around $19.99 to rent or $24.99 to own.

The box office could pull that date forward, though. “The Social Reckoning” opened softly, and studios often push underperformers to digital a little faster, so an earlier November arrival wouldn’t be a surprise.

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When it comes to physical media, collectors wanting a hard copy of the movie will usually have to be patient, as these come a few weeks after the digital release. Sony usually puts its films on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD within a couple of months of the theatrical debut, so a disc release for “The Social Reckoning” around December 2026 seems likely, though nothing’s been confirmed just yet.

For an awards-season title like this one, a feature-packed physical edition is a reasonable bet for collectors as well, so save up your coins just in case.

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If you're looking to stream “The Social Reckoning" with one of your subscriptions, that's where things get a little different. Sony doesn’t run its own streaming service, so its theatrical films instead head to Netflix, which holds the exclusive first-run streaming rights to Sony’s movies in the U.S.

Lately, Sony titles have taken roughly 90 to 120 days after their theatrical debut to reach Netflix, which would land “The Social Reckoning” on the platform sometime in early 2027, likely January or February.

If you just can't wait to see how Sorkin handles the sordid Facebook saga, your best bet right now is heading to the theater. You'll be able to watch everything unfold without having to wait a few weeks. But rest assured, you can share it with the homebodies among your friends and family inner circle soon enough at home afterward.

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