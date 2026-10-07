When is 'Verity' streaming? Here's our best guess

One of Colleen Hoover's most unsettling bestsellers has finally made it to the big screen, teaming up three of Hollywood's biggest names for a truly twisted thriller. "Verity" officially hit theaters on Oct. 2, following in the footsteps of the 2024 adaptation of Hoover's "It Ends With Us."

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film stars Dakota Johnson as Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer hired to finish the book series of the famous but incapacitated author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway), only to uncover a chilling, secret autobiography once she moves into the Crawford estate. Josh Hartnett co-stars as Verity's grieving husband in the R-rated thriller, which is playing in theaters right now. But how long will it be before you can watch it from the comfort of your own couch?

It just debuted in theaters, so "Verity" isn't available on any of the best streaming services just yet. But there's still some good news: Based on Amazon MGM's recent release patterns, we can hazard a guess about when you'll be able to rent, buy and stream it at home. Keep reading to find out.

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When can we expect 'Verity' to arrive on streaming?

As an Amazon MGM Studios release, "Verity" doesn't follow quite the same path as a film from a traditional studio. In fact, Amazon tends to set its windows on a film-by-film basis. Lately, the studio has sent its movies to digital somewhere around 40 to 50 days after they open, at which point you can rent or buy them on platforms like Amazon and Apple TV.

Counting forward from the Oct. 2 release, that points to a digital debut for "Verity" in mid-to-late November 2026.

Verity | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Physical media is harder to pin down. Amazon MGM is less consistent than other studios about disc releases, and no 4K UHD, Blu-ray or DVD plans for "Verity" have been announced. If one does happen, it'd most likely arrive in the weeks after the digital debut, so a late-2026 window is possible for collectors, but it's far from guaranteed at this point.

As for streaming it with a subscription, "Verity" has a guaranteed home on Prime Video, since Amazon MGM is (obviously) owned by Amazon, which makes the service its eventual landing spot.

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The studio's recent films have taken anywhere from roughly two to four months to reach Prime Video after opening, so "Verity" is most likely to turn up on the platform sometime between late December 2026 and January 2027.

For now, the only way to unravel Verity Crawford's secrets is to head to the theater. And you can always read the book if you're so inclined, too.

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