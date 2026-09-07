How well do you know ‘80s thriller movies? Take this quiz on iconic films starring Harrison Ford, Nicole Kidman, Al Pacino and more

I’ve always appreciated a good thriller, but there’s something particularly special about the thrillers that came out of the 1980s. From “Fatal Attraction” and “The Untouchables” to “Scarface” and “Blade Runner,” the decade gave us some seriously unforgettable films.

That’s exactly why I’ve put together this quiz. I’m taking a trip back to the ‘80s to see just how well you remember some of the decade’s biggest and most iconic thrillers. And don’t worry, I’m not going to make this ridiculously difficult. These questions are all about the memorable characters, famous moments and details you’re likely to remember most.

So whether you grew up watching these movies or you’ve discovered them years later, this is your chance to put your ‘80s thriller knowledge to the test. There are 10 questions, with four answers to choose from each time. Good luck!

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If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can guess these famous movie taglines — you might be surprised by how many you remember!

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