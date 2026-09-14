How well do you remember these iconic ‘80s horror movies? Take our ultimate quiz, from ‘Friday the 13th’ to ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’
Test your fear factor
Horror has always been my favorite genre, and I honestly don’t think I’ll ever get tired of talking about it. There’s so much adrenaline that comes with these films, whether it’s a terrifying villain, an unforgettable practical effect or a scene you still think about years later. Every decade has given us something special, from the classic monsters of the early days to the slashers of the ’70s and ’80s, the psychological horror of the ’90s and the creative wave of horror we’ve seen in more recent years.
But there’s something particularly special about the 1980s. This was a decade that gave us some of the genre’s most iconic movies, characters and franchises, many of which are still hugely influential today. From “The Thing” and “Friday the 13th” to “Aliens” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” there’s no shortage of classics to choose from. So, how well do you really know ’80s horror? Take my quiz and find out.
If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can guess these famous movie taglines — you might be surprised by how many you remember!
Tom's Guide games
Play multiple choice, lystery, word searches, crosswords and guess the number – can you reach the top of the leaderboard?
Tom's Guide Club
Join Tom’s Guide Club for free, to earn badges, talk to other members and Tom’s writers, get exclusive deals and more.
If you enjoyed this quiz, then please bookmark our Quiz section and visit our Polls page to have your say on all manner of topics, from the best Hollywood movies to the latest Apple releases.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.
More from Tom's Guide
- How well do you know ‘80s thriller movies?
- I’m testing your ’70s movie knowledge with these 10 tricky questions
- Think you know the Alien movies? Take our quiz
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.