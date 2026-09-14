How well do you remember these iconic ‘80s horror movies? Take our ultimate quiz, from ‘Friday the 13th’ to ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’

Horror has always been my favorite genre, and I honestly don’t think I’ll ever get tired of talking about it. There’s so much adrenaline that comes with these films, whether it’s a terrifying villain, an unforgettable practical effect or a scene you still think about years later. Every decade has given us something special, from the classic monsters of the early days to the slashers of the ’70s and ’80s, the psychological horror of the ’90s and the creative wave of horror we’ve seen in more recent years.

But there’s something particularly special about the 1980s. This was a decade that gave us some of the genre’s most iconic movies, characters and franchises, many of which are still hugely influential today. From “The Thing” and “Friday the 13th” to “Aliens” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” there’s no shortage of classics to choose from. So, how well do you really know ’80s horror? Take my quiz and find out.

If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can guess these famous movie taglines — you might be surprised by how many you remember!

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