New on Hulu in October 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

It's nearly October, which means we're officially into spooky season, and Hulu — one of the best streaming services — is delivering plenty of thrills to keep you entertained in the run-up to Halloween.

As you might expect, there's a slew of new horror flicks for Huluween throughout October, including a nightmarish story about a children's TV host, a creature feature that's bound to be an arachnophobe's worst nightmare, and many more.

If you're not looking for a scare, don't worry: Hulu is still adding a bunch of stuff to keep you glued to your screen all month. You can look forward to taking a deep dive into the ruthless (and kinda racy!) world of independent TV in "Rivals", the final season of "What We Do in the Shadows" and a boxing drama reuniting Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna.

Read on for our comprehensive guide to all the great new movies and shows coming to (and leaving) Hulu in October 2024.

NEW ON HULU IN OCTOBER 2024: TOP PICKS

'Hold Your Breath' (2024)

HOLD YOUR BREATH | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

"Hold Your Breath" is a new Hulu Original gothic horror movie from Karrie Crouse and Will Joines that takes us back in time to 1930s Oklahoma, which is currently experiencing some terrible windstorms.

There, we meet a mother (played by Sarah Paulson) who reaches breaking point; she's convinced that a mysterious presence is hiding in the storms, and she goes to extraordinary lengths to protect her daughters from it.

Watch on Hulu from October 3

'La Máquina'

La MÃ¡quina | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

"La Máquina" is a Hulu limited series starring Gael García Bernal as Esteban "La Máquina" Osuna, a boxer who has crashed to a low point in his career after a devastating loss. Thankfully, he has his manager and best friend Andy Lujan (Diego Luna) by his side, who is determined to get him back on top of his game.

But when a nefarious organization gets involved in his rematch, the stakes get sky-high. And as if things weren't bad enough, Esteban's also got to juggle battling his career rebound with battling his own personal demons and his attempts to protect his family, including his ex-wife Irasema (Eiza González), a journalist who is on a collision course with the sport's darker side.

Watch on Hulu from October 9

'Mr. Crocket'

Mr. Crocket | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

When the intense "Mr. Crocket" trailer dropped, fellow Tom's Guide writer Alix Blackburn singled it out as the wildest thing she'd seen so far this year, and I can totally see why.

This new Hulu horror flick revolves around the terrifying titular children's TV host. Set in 1993, the movie revolves around Mr. Crocket, a demonic children's entertainer who starts magically emerging from TV sets and kidnapping young children, murdering their parents in the process. But when Crocket steals away her son, one mother decides to fight back and embarks on a quest to track Crocket down and rescue her boy before it's too late.

Watch on Hulu starting October 11

'Rivals'

Rivals | Teaser Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

"Rivals" is an eight-part adaptation of one of British author Dame Jilly Cooper's many novels. Set in the fictional UK country of Rutshire (the whole series is dubbed the "Rutshire Chronicles"), "Rivals" dives into the ruthless world of 1980s independent television, chronicling the rivalry between ex-Olympic rider-turned-politician Rupert Campbell-Black and the ambitious TV station controller, Lord Tony Baddingham.

It's a tale of excesses, of power-grabbing members of English high society, and one that's sure to be packed full of drama. It also boasts a slew of British and Irish famous faces, with the likes of David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, Alex Hassell, Danny Dyer, and many more due to appear.

Watch on Hulu starting October 18

'Sting' (2024)

STING | Official Trailer | Starring Ryan Corr & Alyla Browne | In Theaters April 12 - YouTube Watch On

If you're afraid of spiders, look away now. If not, but you're on the hunt for a suitably scary creature feature to watch this October, then "Sting" is one of many options dropping on Hulu.

The movie revolves around Charlotte (Alyla Browne), a young, rebellious girl who is often left to fend for herself by the rest of her family. In secret, Charlotte decides to raise a tiny spider she comes across in her apartment building as a pet, naming it "Sting". The problems come when Sting rapidly grows into a giant monster and sets about terrorizing the building by attacking other pets and residents.

Watch on Hulu starting October 11

EVERYTHING NEW ON HULU IN OCTOBER 2024

October 1

The Amazing Race: Complete seasons 31, 33 and 34

America's Next Top Model seasons 11-15

CSI: Miami seasons 6-10

Survivor seasons 14-19

Undercover Boss season 8

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

An American Citizen (1992)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Barbarian (2022)

Beyond JFK: The Question of Conspiracy (1991)

Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

Blood In (1993)

Bogus (1996)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Coco (En Espanol) (2017)

The Dancer Upstairs (2003)

Dashcam (2021)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Don't Say a Word (2001)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

El Crimen Del Cacaro Gumaro (2014)

The Empty Man (2020)

Evita (1996)

The Fly (1986)

From Hell (2001)

The Happening (2008)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)

The Hitman's Bodyguard (2017)

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (2021)

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (2022)

It's A Wonderful Knife (2023)

Joy Ride (2001)

Just Wright (2010)

La Cara Oculta (2011)

La Misma Luna (AKA: Under the Same Moon) (2008)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The Lego Ninjago Movie (2017)

Long Shot (2019)

Ma (2019)

Miami Rhapsody (1995)

Miss Bala (2012)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

The New Age (1994)

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Peal (2003)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Purge (2013)

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

Q&A (1990)

Ready or Not (2019)

The Return of Tanya Tucker (2022)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Sideways (2004)

Signs (2002)

Silkwood (1983)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

Swimfan (2002)

That Night (1993)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Warrior's Way (2010)

Todo Cambia (2000)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Unbreakable (2000)

Underwater (2020)

We Bought a Zoo (2011)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

October 2

Last Days of the Space Age season 1

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome season 1

101 Fast Foods That Changed the World season 1

After the First 48 season 9

Ax Men: seasons 2 and 3

Campus Nightmares season 1

Designing Blind season 1

Double Divas seasons 1 and 2

The Eleven season 1

Evil Up Close season 1

Flippin' Sisters! season 1

The Haunting Of... seasons 4 and 5

The Haunting Of... Specials season 1

House vs. House season 1

Jacked: Auto Theft Task Force season 1

Lost U-Boats of WWI season 1

My Ghost Story: Caught on Camera seasons 1 and 2

My Ghost Story: Hauntings Revealed season 1

My Life as a Gangster Girl season 1

Pawnography season 1

Scraps: Parts Uneaten season 1

Secrets of Polygamy season 1

Stalked by a Ghost season 1

Supernatural Sisters season 1

The Real Wolfman season 1

The UnXplained season 6

Tiny House Nation: Family Edition season 1

Tiny House Nation: Unpacked season 1

UFO Files seasons 1 and 2

Undercover: Caught on Tape season 1

Abracadaver (2024)

October 3

Hold Your Breath movie premiere

Witches: Truth Behind the Trials series premiere

Dan Da Dan series premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)

Killer Cases season 5

October 4

Blood for Dust (2023)

October 5

American Justice seasons 15 and 16

American Murder House seaosn 1

American Restoration seasons 2 and 3

The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters season 2

Billy the Exterminator seasons 2 and 3

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 3 premiere (Subbed)

Cajun Pawn Stars season 1

Casey Anthony's Parents Speak season 1

Demon Lord, Retry! R season premiere (Subbed)

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult season 1

First Blood season 1

Get Swank'd season 1

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America season 1

Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force seasons 1 and 2

Swamp Mysteries season 2

Wahlburgers seasons 8 and 9

October 7

Solar Opposites: Halloween Special

October 8

What Would You Do? season 17 premiere

Black Out season 1B (Dubbed)

Coroner complete series

October 9

La Máquina

Scamanda series premiere

Accused season 2 premiere

October 10

Abbott Elementary season 4 premiere

Expedition Amazon

American Hoggers seasons 1 and 2

American Pickers seasons 22 and 23

Ancient MonsterQuest season 1

Appalachian Outlaws seasons 1 and 2

Deadly Secrets: The Lost Children of Dozier season 1

The Family That Slays Together season 1

Flipping Vegas season 2

Griselda: The Godmother season 1

Growing up Gotti seasons 1 and 2

Haunted Encounters: Face to Face season 1

I Love You... But I Lied season 3

I Love You... Bu I Lied: After Dark season 1

I Solved a Murder season 1

I Survived... seasons 6-9

I'll Haunt You When I'm Dead season 1

Long Island Serial Killer season 1

Mobsters seasons 3-5

MonsterQuest: Chasing Bigfoot season 1

MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures season 1

Ms. Murder season 1

Murder at the Country Club

Swamp People season 15

Triple Digit Flip seasons 1 and 2

The Grab (2022)

October 11

Dragon Ball DAIMA series premiere (Subbed)

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

Sting (2024)

October 12

Celebrity Close Calls season 1

Celebrity Ghost Stories (Classics) seasons 3 and 4

Celebrity House Hunting season 1

The First 48 seasons 4, 18-19, 21 and 24

Interrogation Row season 2

My Haunted House season 3

My Haunted Vacation season 1

Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal seasons 1-3

Taking the Stand seasons 2 and 3

The Definitive Guide to the Mob season 1

October 13

Tracker season 1

October 14

Pancho Villa: El Centauro del Norte season 1

Family Guy Halloween Special

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest season 3 premiere (Subbed)

October 15

FX's American Horror Stories: Huluween Event

The Three Musketeers Part 1: D'Artagnan

The Three Musketeers: Part II: Milady

October 16

Nemesis: Complete season 1

October 17

Dark Side of the Ring season 5

Reginald the Vampire season 2

Butterfly Tale (2023)

October 18

Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara documentary premiere

Rivals season 1

The Devil's Climb

Mayhem! (2023)

October 19

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Late Night with the Devil (2023)

October 21

Carved movie premiere

Beyblade X: season 1A

October 22

What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere

October 24

Parking Wars seasons 1 and 2

The Speedway Murders (2023)

October 25

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band movie premiere

The Beast Within (2024)

October 29

Bachelor Pad season 1

October 31

60 Seconds to Sell season 1

The Best and Worst U.S. Presidents season 1

Born in the Wild season 1

Duck Dynasty seasons 6 and 7

Living in Secret season 1

Miracles Decoded season 1

MysteryQuest (2022) season 1

Pawn Stars season 19

Transition of Power: Presidential Legacy season 1

Washington The Warrior season 1

LEAVING HULU IN OCTOBER 2024

October 4

The Boogeyman (2023)

October 5

Cats (2018)

October 6

See For Me (2021)

October 7

Standing Up, Falling Down (2019)

Swift (2019)

October 8

Monster Family (2017)

Ozzy (2016)

October 10

Pil's Adventures (2021)

October 14

The Boy Downstairs (2017)

Funny Thing About Love (2021)

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

October 15

Capicorn One (1977)

October 16

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

October 17

Songbird (2020)

October 19

Alone at Night (2022)

October 26

Along Came the Devil (2018)

Blood (2022)

October 28

Clean (2021)

October 31

Christmas on the Farm (2021)

Damien: Omen II (1978)

The Final Conflict (1981)

The Omen (1976)

Omen IV: The Awakening (1991)

Sea Fever (2019)