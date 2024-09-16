The Emmys proved you need Hulu — here’s why

Hulu dominated the Emmys last night. Granted, you might not necessarily know that, given that the shows that won big — "Shogun" and "The Bear" — are considered FX shows. But if you want to watch them on the best streaming services, you'll have to watch them on Hulu.

Especially "The Bear." While "Shogun" aired on linear TV and cable TV alternatives on FX, "The Bear" was produced as an FX on Hulu show, exclusive to the streaming platform. So if you didn't have Hulu, you didn't get to watch the comedy series that snagged 11 Emmy wins from 23 Emmy nominations.

But these were far from the only Hulu shows to be nominated. In fact, Hulu claims it is the "streaming home to the most Emmy nominations" thanks to the combined 152 nominations among all the shows on the streaming service.

Many of those came from "Shogun" (25 nominations), "The Bear" (23 nominations) and the Hulu original comedy "Only Murders in the Building" (21 nominations). But "Fargo," "Abbot Elementary," "Under the Bridge," "Welcome to Wrexham," "Reservation Dogs," "Quiz Lady," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and "Feud: Capote and the Swans" all brought in Emmy nominations as well.

Hulu: plans starting at $7.99

Looking for the best shows? Hulu has you covered. Thanks to a combination of shows from FX, ABC, original content and more, there's no streaming service with more 2024 Emmy nominations. Plus, there are tons of great movies to watch too. Consider bundling with Max and Disney Plus for the ultimate value.

So if you're looking for the best TV shows to watch, it's pretty clear you need Hulu. Especially if you want to get a head start on next year's Emmys. FX's "English Teacher" is already making waves with its debut season and is likely to score an Emmy nomination next year.

Oh, and for those of you who don't have Hulu because you're outside the U.S., a lot of these shows are available on Disney Plus in other regions. Right now, Disney is offering potential U.K. subscribers a killer deal on Disney Plus — £2 a month for a limited time. So sign up today and start watching.

There are a lot of ways to get Hulu — even for free

Right now is a great time to sign up for Hulu. For starters, an October 17 price hike is about to make it more expensive, so locking in now will save you a few dollars.

But aside from that, there's never been more options for adding Hulu to your streaming service rotation. In addition to the traditional Disney Bundle, which combines Hulu with Disney Plus (some plans also include ESPN Plus), Disney just launched a Disney Plus, Hulu and Max streaming bundle. At just $16.99 per month with ads (or $29.99 per month without ads), it's arguably better than the Disney Bundle since you get two of our top 5 favorite streaming services for a discounted price.

Before you sign up though, make sure to check out our guide on how to get Disney Plus and Hulu for free. There are quite a few ways to get Hulu for free, including a 30-day free trial, so if you want to save the most money that guide is a must-read.