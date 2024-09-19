Hulu just dropped an intense new trailer for its upcoming movie — and it's the wildest thing I've seen this year

This year, Hulu and Disney Plus have gone all out for their Huluween lineup, conjuring a spine-tingling collection of horror-themed content to thrill audiences of all ages. This includes classics like "The Sixth Sense" and "Signs" but also some new originals, one being "Mr. Crocket." Hulu just unveiled the trailer for this incredibly wild horror thriller.

"Mr. Crocket" focuses on a terrifying 1993 children’s show host, Mr. Crocket (Elvis Nolasco), who emerges from television screens to abduct children and murder their parents. The story follows a desperate mother on a mission to save her son, who was taken by the sinister entertainer, as she navigates a dangerous and eerie world in search of him.

I have to say, this movie looks right up my street considering I’m a huge fan of horror. It’s the kind of wild, mind-bending horror I didn’t know I needed, and from the looks of the trailer, "Mr. Crocket" might just deliver on its promise to become a modern-day cult classic. The trailer sets the tone for what’s sure to be one of the most thrilling additions to the Huluween roster this year. Check it out below:

Mr. Crocket | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Helmed by rising director Brandon Espy, "Mr. Crocket" expands upon a short movie he created in 2022 for Hulu’s Bite Size Halloween series. Co-written with Carl Reid, the feature-length adaptation takes the eerie concept of the original short and deepens the horror.

As soon as I saw the trailer for "Mr. Crocket," it hit me how much it reminded me of two incredible movies in the same genre. The creepy demonic TV host coming to life totally gives off vibes similar to the spine-chilling late-night horror of "Late Night with the Devil." At the same time, the supernatural entity that preys on characters during their weakest moments feels a lot like Freddy Krueger’s terrifying chase in "Nightmare on Elm Street."

I’m not the only one who thought this. The Fantastic Fest programming team , who will be showing "Mr. Crocket" at their world premiere next week, said: "Mr. Crocket stands out for its set pieces reminiscent of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise and the tone of Tales from the Hood. Espy’s directorial debut is a fun nightmare slasher with a real emotional core."

They also went on to say: "Elvis Nolasco’s performance as the titular villain, Mr. Crocket, alternates between charming host and sociopathic murderer. A terrifying mashup of Freddy Krueger and Mr. Rogers, he owns the frame whenever he is onscreen as a charismatic and demented personality that will enrapture you just as much as he does the children he kidnaps."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I can’t wait for "Mr. Crocket" to drop on Hulu on October 11 — it’s going to be the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season! The trailer is hands down the wildest I’ve seen all year, and it perfectly combines your supernatural thrills with nostalgic TV horror vibes. If this is any indication, it’s set to be one of streaming service's best releases this season.