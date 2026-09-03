3 new to Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (Sept. 4-6)

Hulu is an excellent choice for building your next weekend movie marathon. The streaming service regularly adds both originals and classics to its library. Plus, because it's owned by Disney, it's the home for new releases from several Disney-owned studios. It even has deals with some other studios to get new releases before any other service, whether they're produced by Disney or not.

This weekend, I'm recommending a pair of movies that are among my favorites to rewatch, along with one new release from this year worth checking out. Let's start with "Moneyball," which is genuinely one of my favorite movies, and maybe the best sports movie ever. "Pineapple Express" isn't quite on the same level, admittedly, but it's one of my favorite comedies from the 2000s and guaranteed to score some laughs. Finally, make sure to check out "Signal One," a brand-new sci-fi flick that just landed on Hulu today (September 4).

So, here are the three new to Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend. For more recommendations, check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in September 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022. He watches dozens of movies every year, and has already seen over 35 new releases this year.

'Moneyball' (2011)

Moneyball (2011) Movie Trailer - HD - Brad Pitt - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Biographical sports drama movie

What's it about? Based on the Michael Lewis book of the same name, "Moneyball" is the dramatic retelling of how Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) transformed the A’s. Using analytics, he took a team that nobody believed in and made it into the model now used by every Major League Baseball team to evaluate talent.

Why you need to watch it: I'm watching a scene from "Moneyball" right now as I type this, and it's giving me goosebumps just from the score and Jonah Hill's voice alone. It may get things wrong at times — it notably omits that the team had great players in the form of Tim Hudson, Mark Mulder, Barry Zito, Eric Chavez and Miguel Tejada. But Pitt’s performance as Beane is incredible, only to be matched in every scene by Jonah Hill’s Peter Brand (based partially on real-life Beane assistant Paul DePodesta).

Watch "Moneyball" on Hulu now

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'Pineapple Express' (2008)

Pineapple Express (2008) Original Trailer [FHD] - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Stoner action comedy movie

What's it about? "Pineapple Express" stars Seth Rogen as Dale Denton, a process server. When Dale unwittingly witnesses a murder committed by drug lord Ted Jones (Gary Cole), Dale and his drug dealer (James Franco) are forced to flee from Jones's hitmen and a corrupt police officer (Rosie Perez) who aided in the murder.

Why you need to watch it: This movie is hilarious. But it also wraps up quite neatly in a satisfying, rather than cheap, way. If you want something dumb and fun, but with still a bit of intelligence in the writing and performances, this movie is perfect.

Watch "Pineapple Express" on Hulu now

'Signal One' (2026)

Signal One | Official Trailer | IN THEATERS & ON DEMAND JUNE 5 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Science fiction movie

What's it about? In "Signal One," Dr. Annika Kask (Isabelle Fuhrman) and Charlie Kaminsky (Josh Hutcherson) are brought in by tech billionaire Sam Houston (Dennis Quaid) to work on a secret project. That project, it's quickly revealed, is to work with physicist Perry Glassner (David Thewlis), who believes he's found a way to communicate with aliens. Unfortunately, he's right.

Why you should watch it: For what seems to be a B-movie straight-to-video sci-fi flick, "Signal One" looks like it explores some meaningful ground. At least, that's based on the trailer. Besides, who doesn't love a good first-contact-with-aliens movie? Definitely check this one out now that it's on Hulu.

Watch "Signal One" on Hulu now

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