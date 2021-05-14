Where to buy PS5 DualSense Controller Midnight Black and Cosmic Red

Sony has officially announced two new PS5 DualSense controller colorways: Midnight Black and Cosmic Red.

When the PS5 was announced, its white-black color scheme was pretty divisive, some liked how bold and futuristic it was while others weren't quite as keen. Regardless of your take, these two new DualSense colorways will allow you to add a splash of personality when playing on your PS5.

Both controllers are set to launch on June 18, but several retailers are already taking pre-orders allowing you to secure a pad right now. As with basically all PS5-related products, we expected these controllers will suffer from stock shortages at launch, so if you want one we suggest getting your order in pronto.

Already-released PS5 accessories like the Pulse 3D headset and the DualSense charging station have regularly been as tricky to track down as the console itself over the last six months, so if you’ve got your heart set on one of these new controllers order now to avoid disappointment.

To help make sure you get the colored controller you want and don’t have to resort to paying over the odds on the resale market, we’ve put together a rundown of the retailers that are currently taking orders of both the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers.

The stock situation is likely to change at a moment’s notice, so we’ll keep this page regularly updated as retailers sell out and restock. If however, you’ve yet to secure a PS5 console, then make sure to check out our PS5 restock guide which has the latest stock information as we get it.

Where to buy a PS5 DualSense Controller Midnight Black

PS5 DualSense Controller Midnight Black: $69 @ Amazon

The DualSense controller in Midnight Black is currently available for pre-order at Amazon. It's priced at $69 and ships from June 18.

PS5 DualSense Controller Midnight Black: Check stock @ GameStop

PS5 DualSense Controller Midnight Black: $69 @ Best Buy

PS5 DualSense Controller Midnight Black: $69 @ Sony Direct

PS5 DualSense Controller Midnight Black: $69 @ Target

Where to buy a PS5 DualSense Controller Midnight Black in the UK

PS5 DualSense Controller Midnight Black: £59 @ Amazon

PS5 DualSense Controller Midnight Black: £59 @ Game

PS5 DualSense Controller Midnight Black: £59 @ Shopto

Where to buy a PS5 DualSense Controller Cosmic Red in the UK

PS5 DualSense Controller Cosmic Red: $74 @ Amazon

PS5 DualSense Controller Cosmic Red: Check stock @ GameStop

PS5 DualSense Controller Cosmic Red: $74 @ Best Buy

PS5 DualSense Controller Cosmic Red: $74 @ Sony Direct

PS5 DualSense Controller Cosmic Red: $74 @ Target

Where to buy a PS5 DualSense Controller Cosmic Red in the UK

PS5 DualSense Controller Cosmic Red: £64 @ Amazon

PS5 DualSense Controller Cosmic Red: £64 @ Game

PS5 DualSense Controller Cosmic Red: £64 @ Shopto

What are the PS5 DualSense Controllers Midnight Black and Cosmic Red

These new PS5 DualSense wireless controllers are pretty much exactly what they sound like, the PS5 pad decked out in additional colorways for those who don’t find the standard black-white motif to their liking or just want some variety in their controller collection.

The Midnight Black version decks the DualSense out in complete black, ditching the two-tone aesthetic of the regular DualSense in favor of a unified design that PlayStation fans have been requesting for months.

Whereas the Cosmic Red DualSense keeps the two-tone design, with the top half of the controller being dark red and the bottom half of the plastic shell being the traditional black. Early signs have pointed to the Cosmic Red controller being the more popular of the two as it’s already sold out at a few retailers.

The PlayStation blog claims that “Midnight Black features two subtly different shades of black with light grey detailing to reflect how we view space through the night sky, and Cosmic Red offers a striking black and red design inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos.” We’re not entirely sure how galaxy-inspired they truly are, but we’re confident in saying that both controllers look gorgeous.

Aside from the color scheme, the controllers are incidental, offering all the features of the standard DualSense controller including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers as well as a built-in microphone and speaker.