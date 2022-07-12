This Segway electric scooter for kids just dropped to $199 for Prime Day

If you're looking for something to get your child out of the house this summer, this Prime Day deal could be just the ticket.

Starting today, the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING C10 is $199 (opens in new tab), which is 20% off its regular price of $249. It's a good deal on an electric scooter from a well-regarded company, and will have your kid out and about all day long.

The Segway ZING C10 has a top speed of 11.2 mph, can travel up to 6.2 miles, and handle riders up to 132 pounds. It's best for kids who are between 4'3'' and 5'3'' tall.

The Segway eKickscooter Zing C10 is the bigger brother to the Segway Zing E8 and Zing E10, both of which made our list of the best electric scooters for kids.

The Zing C10 has both a faster top speed (11.2 MPH) and longer range (6.2 miles) than the E8 and E10. It's also meant for kids who are between 4'3" and 5'3" in height and weigh up to 132 pounds — a bit more than the E8 scooter. Weighing 17.9 pounds, the C10 is fairly light, so it shouldn't be too much trouble for your child to carry it around.

Unlike the E8 and E10, which are available in some fun colors, the C10 only comes in a light gray and yellow color scheme. Three riding modes let you limit its top speed, so that kids can get accustomed to the scooter gradually.

Segway says that the scooter is made of steel and passed a 621-mile riding durability test. The C10's 180W motor will only activate once its speed reaches 1.9 MPH or more, so there's a bit of a safety measure built in. However, you should definitely invest in one of the best bike helmets if you're going for a ride.

