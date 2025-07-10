I've tested all the top electric scooters — and these are the 7 best Prime Day deals

Are you looking for a new electric scooter to get you around town? Maybe one for your kid so they can get back and forth to school in just two short months from now?

Whatever the reason, Prime Day offers a great opportunity to get one of the best electric scooters at a discount. But there are lots of mediocre models on the market; the ones in this list are ones that we've tested at Tom's Guide, so we can vouch for their performance.

If your kid is just getting started, the Segway C2 Lite is on sale for $179 at Best Buy. Meanwhile the NIU 100F, which is now $356 at Amazon, is a great budget model.

Read on for all the rest of our favorite Prime Day electric scooter deals.

The best Prime Day electric scooter deals

Save 17% Gotrax GKS: was $139 now $116 at Amazon The GoTrax GKS is another one of our top scooters for kids. It has a modest top speed of 7.5mph and a range of up to 4 miles, making it well suited for children 6-12. Again, this isn't a huge discount, but it does bring the overall price down by about $20.

Save 45% Razor EcoSmart Metro: was $629 now $348 at Amazon The problem with most scooters is that there's no place to conveniently store things. The EcoSmart Metro has a handy basket in the rear, which one of my neighbors found was the perfect size for making beer runs. This deal takes 45% off its regular price.

NIU 100F: was $449 now $356 at Amazon The NIU 100F is very similar to the NIU 100P I reviewed (and named the greatest cheap scooter); the difference is that this model has collapsible handlebars, which makes it a lot easier to store and carry on trains and busses. The handlebars also have turn signals, so oncoming traffic can know which way you're headed.