I've tested all the top electric scooters — and these are the 7 best Prime Day deals

Here are our favorite electric scooter deals for Prime Day

Are you looking for a new electric scooter to get you around town? Maybe one for your kid so they can get back and forth to school in just two short months from now?

Whatever the reason, Prime Day offers a great opportunity to get one of the best electric scooters at a discount. But there are lots of mediocre models on the market; the ones in this list are ones that we've tested at Tom's Guide, so we can vouch for their performance.

If your kid is just getting started, the Segway C2 Lite is on sale for $179 at Best Buy. Meanwhile the NIU 100F, which is now $356 at Amazon, is a great budget model.

Read on for all the rest of our favorite Prime Day electric scooter deals.

The best Prime Day electric scooter deals

Segway C2 Lite
Save 10%
Segway C2 Lite: was $199 now $179 at Best Buy

The best electric scooter for kids is only modestly discounted — a mere $20 — but it has a great design and is easy for children to learn to ride.

View Deal
Gotrax GKS
Save 17%
Gotrax GKS: was $139 now $116 at Amazon

The GoTrax GKS is another one of our top scooters for kids. It has a modest top speed of 7.5mph and a range of up to 4 miles, making it well suited for children 6-12. Again, this isn't a huge discount, but it does bring the overall price down by about $20.

View Deal
Razor EcoSmart Metro
Save 45%
Razor EcoSmart Metro: was $629 now $348 at Amazon

The problem with most scooters is that there's no place to conveniently store things. The EcoSmart Metro has a handy basket in the rear, which one of my neighbors found was the perfect size for making beer runs. This deal takes 45% off its regular price.

View Deal
NIU 100F
NIU 100F: was $449 now $356 at Amazon

The NIU 100F is very similar to the NIU 100P I reviewed (and named the greatest cheap scooter); the difference is that this model has collapsible handlebars, which makes it a lot easier to store and carry on trains and busses. The handlebars also have turn signals, so oncoming traffic can know which way you're headed.

View Deal
NIU KQi Air
Save 36%
NIU KQi Air: was $1,399 now $899 at Amazon

Top ride! My pick for the best electric scooter is now on sale for a hefty discount. In my NIU KQi Air review, I loved this model for its great range and smooth ride performance. It's super light, coming in at 26.5 pounds, which makes it one of the most portable scooters around. You also get useful turn signals and anti-theft features.

View Deal
Apollo City
Save 37%
Apollo City: was $1,749 now $1,099 at Amazon

Of all the scooters in my garage, the Apollo City has turned out to be my go-to when commuting, as it's fast enough to keep up with traffic, powerful enough to get me up the steepest hills, and it has turn signals both in the handlebars and in the deck. It's not cheap, but you can currently get it for $650 off.

View Deal
Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G3
Save 20%
Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G3: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Best Buy

Need a scooter that can go the distance? This Segway model has an excellent range of up to 50 miles, and has a top speed of 28 MPH. My Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max G3 review also praised its powerful motor and built-in turn signals. It even supports Apple Find My, if you ever forget where you’ve parked it. Just note that it's rather heavy, weighing 53.5 pounds.

View Deal
