This $796 4K OLED TV is the ultimate Super Bowl TV deal

The big game is still a few weeks out, but we're currently seeing some of the best Super Bowl TV deals of all time.

For instance, Walmart currently has the 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV on sale for $796. That's the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen and one of the best TV deals of all time.

If you're on the market for one of the best OLED TVs available, look no further, because the LG A1 OLED is a set that's hard to beat. It packs LG's powerful Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor and plenty of AI voice assistants; offering support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI, so you can effortlessly control your TV with just the sound of your voice.

This OLED TV also features 3840 x 2160 resolution. HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support, while running on LG's webOS 6.0 Smart TV software. This particular model packs a rich 48-inch 4K Ultra HD display with an OLED panel and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The LG A1 OLED also has three HDMI 2.0 and one USB input for you to pair your OLED TV with some of the best soundbars for the most immersive audio experience.

Overall, this deal offers great savings. You'll get one of the most popular OLED TV sets on the market for $400 under its MSRP. And the 48-inch screen will surely fit into any room. Hurry though, as TV deals like this typically don't last very long. If you want a bigger screen, make sure to follow our OLED TV deals coverage for more sales.