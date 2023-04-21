The best OLED TV deal I've seen is the 55-inch LG C2 for just $999

I've been tracking the price of the LG C2 OLED since it debuted. I purchased mine during the holidays last year, but if you've been waiting for a significant price drop — this deal is as good as it gets.

Right now, you can get the LG 55-inch C2 4K OLED TV on sale for $999 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's the cheapest price I've ever seen for the 55-inch model and one of the OLED TV deals of all time. Alternatively, Amazon has it for $1,059 (opens in new tab) (via third party) and Best Buy offers it for $1,069 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is now cheaper than it was last week. We named this stunning television the best TV on the market right now. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a stylish design. Ideal for gamers, it packs a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. It also offers easy access to all the streaming services you could need. It's now at its lowest price ever. Newegg offers the same price (opens in new tab).

Swipe to scroll horizontally LG C2 OLED key features Screen size 55-inch Resolution 4K HDR HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision Refresh rate 120Hz Ports 4 HDMI 2.1, 3 USB TV software webOS 22 Size (w/o stand) 56.7 x 32.5 x 1.8 inches Weight (w/o stand) 32.6 lbs.

Price history: The 55-inch LG C2 OLED has slowly been dropping in price since its launch. Today's deal, however, is the cheapest it's been and a price we may not see again till Memorial Day TV sales kick in or — more realistically — till Prime Day. Previous price lows have been $1,299, $1,199, and $1,096. The current $999 price is an absolute steal for this TV.

Price comparison: Newegg: $999 (opens in new tab) | Amazon: $1,059 (opens in new tab) (via third party) | Best Buy: $1,069 (opens in new tab) | LG: $1,249 (opens in new tab).

Reviews consensus: The LG C2 is the TV you want in your living room. It's that simple. It sits at the top of our best TV guide and gamers will be happy to know we named it one of the best gaming TVs for PS5. In our testing, it offered an impressive display panel, premium design, great gaming features, and a reliable smart TV platform. In our LG C2 OLED review, we said this is the OLED TV you want to own offering a premium entertainment experience. My colleague and managing editor of entertainment/streaming also bought this TV and has loved using it to watch movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Barbarian, and Avengers: End Game.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★★

Buying guides: Best TV, best OLED TVs, best gaming TVs for PS5

Buy it if: You want the best deal on the best TV in the market right now. I recently called this TV one of the best tech purchases I've ever made. But don't take my word for it. Our TV editor Nick Pino calls this TV "the year's set to beat." It offers fantastic picture quality for the price and at $999 — it's just amazing. Finally, while the LG C3 is starting to hit store shelves, the differences are minimal. (Check out our LG C3 OLED vs LG C2 OLED comparison).

Don't buy it if: You're not ready to drop $999 or more on a new OLED TV. In that case, we recommend the entry-level 48-inch LG A2 OLED, which regularly sells for as low as $599 on major holidays. We'd also skip it if you don't like TVs that are very glossy.