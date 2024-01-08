Save up to $1,100 on one of the best soft mattresses for side sleepers

If you sleep on your side, you’ll need the best mattress for providing extra softness and cushioning to soothe major pressure points such as your hips and shoulders. One of our favorite super-soft side sleeper beds is the SleepOvation Mattress, and you can now now get 33% off the mattress in every size at SleepOvation. A queen size SleepOvation Mattress is reduced to $1,775 (was $2,649), with over $1,100 off the largest size.

When creating our SleepOvation mattress review we found it to be best-suited to lightweight side sleepers in particular, thanks to its contouring plush surface. This ultra-soft hybrid bed provides enhanced pressure relief, and our reviewers awarded a high score for its temperature regulation, making it one of the best mattresses for side sleepers who overheat in bed. However, while this mattress was designed for back pain sufferers, stomach and combination sleepers may find it far too soft and it could exacerbate their back pain.

You'll get a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty with the SleepOvation Mattress. The current deal is one of the best deals we’ve seen this particular bed, with its usual discount being set at 20% off. It also bests their Black Friday deal that knocked 30% off the bed. We can’t promise this sale will last for long, so we recommend acting fast if you’re in the market for a super-soft luxury bed.