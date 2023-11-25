Quick! Black Friday’s 11 most popular mattress deals are still live this weekend

Black Friday itself might be over but many Black Friday Mattress deals are still going strong. So far, we’ve seen some of the best mattresses heavily discounted during what has been — overall — a stellar once-a-year sale event.

As a sleep writer, it’s my job to hunt down great beds to help people get quality slumber. The Bear Elite Hybrid mattress has been one of my top recommendations during Black Friday, as it works to help to relieve aches and pains through deep pressure relief (helping you sleep deeper and for longer). A queen size Bear Elite Hybrid mattress is currently $1,499 , thanks to a 35% off sale that’s still live - and you get free bedding too.

Or, perhaps, you’re a side sleeper looking to alleviate pressure buildup in your hips and shoulders, in which case I would point you towards the Helix Midnight, which is currently 25% off plus a free bedding bundle — this has been one of the strongest sales of the season, and it’s still live (for now).

There are a whole host of mattresses to suit both your sleep needs and your budget still discounted in the Black Friday sales, so I’ve rounded up the 11 very best mattress deals still going strong this weekend ahead of the Cyber Monday mattress sales. But you’ll need to be quick, they might not be here for much longer.

1. Emma Hybrid Comfort: from $739 $295 at Emma

Best for: Couples and restless sleepers

Let’s start with what has been a standout sale event of the season, the Emma Hybrid Comfort, which is currently discounted by a hefty 60%. Prices start from just $296 at Emma Sleep, with a queen size mattress today costing just $479 (it was $1,199). That’s an obscenely low price for a mattress of this quality. Crafted from a combination of seven layers of coils and premium memory foam, this is a mattress that has strong motion isolating, which is why I recommend it to restless sleepers who share a bed. As a hybrid, there’s natural ventilation from the coils, so it sleeps pretty cool too. This is an excellent deal on a medium-firm boxed bed that suits most people.

2. Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,095 $695 at Saatva

Best for: All sleepers

You’ll hear us say it time and again, but the Saatva Classic is the best mattress in the world right now — which is why it consistently tops our best mattress guide. With our exclusive discount code (just follow the link above), you can knock off $400 from any mattress size, which takes the price of a queen size mattress down to $1,595. This is amazing value for a luxury innerspring hybrid of this quality. In our Saatva Classic mattress review we talk in greater detail about the customizable features of this mattress, which makes it suitable to almost any type of sleeper. This sale is still live today, but it won’t be for much longer.

3. Helix Midnight: from $936 $702 + free bedding

Best for: Side sleepers

The Helix Midnight is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers, which is why I recommend it again and again. We praise its blend of comfort and support in our Helix Midnight mattress review. It has excellent motion isolation, which is great news for couples, plus it’s got pretty decent temperature control, too — so you won’t wake up hot, either. The 25% off Helix Black Friday mattress sale means you can get a queen size Helix Midnight for $999 (was $1,332), plus you get a free bedding bundle worth up to $418. This is one of the best combined discounts we’ve seen from Helix, so you won’t want to miss it.

4. The Allswell X 10” Mattress: from $100 $70 at Walmart

Best for: Teens

The Allswell X10 is the newest addition to Allswell's suite of budget-friendly mattresses, and it’s the cheapest. Considering the incredibly low price point, this mattress provides an enormous amount of comfort. It's rated a medium-firm, which means it is suitable for a range of sleeping positions. It’s made up of four separate layers, including individually wrapped coils and a top layer of premium memory foam for pressure-relieving comfort, making it one of the best cheap mattresses on the market today. It’s important to note that this mattress has a weight limit of up to 81 lbs, which makes it a good choice for children, teens, and lightweight adults.The Full size mattress has already sold out, but — at the time of writing — you can still buy a queen size mattress for $100.

5. Nolah Evolution 15": from $1,499 $974 + free bedding worth $249 at Nolah

Best for: Hot sleepers with back pain

The Nolah Evolution 15” mattress is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals of the year. Right now, you can save up to $1,199 on the Evolution 15" and they’ll throw in a bedding bundle including two free pillows, sheets and a mattress protector. This is unprecedented from Nolah, which is why I’ve picked it as one of our best mattress sales of 2023. You’ll also get a lifetime warranty with your purchase, which indicates its quality. In our Nolah Evolution 15” mattress review , our testers reviewed the Luxury Firm mattress, and raved about it’s outstanding motion isolation, temperature regulation and outstanding pressure relief, making this a great option for those suffering from joint or back pain.

6. Nectar Memory Foam mattress: from $699 $359 at Nectar

Best for: Memory foam

The Nectar Memory Foam mattress ranks highly in our best memory foam mattress guide, thanks to its cooling properties and cushioning ‘sink in’ feel, which is especially suited to side sleepers. It’s not unusual to see a queen size Nectar Memory Foam mattress on sale for $699, so the current 40% off price of $659 is the best we've seen in months. What’s more, Nectar is also throwing in a bedding bundle, which means you can grab two cooling pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector for just $159 instead of $599. This is an incredibly strong deal for one of America's best mattresses in a box .

7. Bear Elite Hybrid: from $1,893 $1,231 at Bear Mattress

Best for: People with active lifestyles

The Elite Hybrid is geared specifically towards those with active lifestyles (the science behind it is that the Celliant fibers used in the cover are meant to boost circulation to help your cells recover faster). I personally love how it reduces all pressure points, virtually eliminating aches and pains, and uses phase change technology to dissipate excess heat to keep you cool, A queen size Bear Elite Hybrid is reduced to $1,499 (was $2,305), plus you'll get $400 of free bedding – two pillows, a sheet set and a mattress protector. Just like Saatva and Nolah, Bear Mattress offers a lifetime warranty for extra peace of mind. You'll have 120 nights to trial this hybrid at home, with free shipping and returns too.

8. Avocado Green Mattress by Avocado: from $1,399 $1,259.10 from Avocado

Best for: Back and stomach sleepers

The Avocado Green Mattress is rated as one of our best organic mattresses , due to its organic credentials and outstanding support for back and stomach sleepers. Right now, there is a site-wide 10% off sale, which takes the price of a queen size mattress down to $1,799. This might not feel like a huge saving, but this is a brand that rarely dips below full MSRP. In our Avocado Green Mattress review , we praise its sustainability (it’s America’s most popular organic mattresses for good reason), thanks to its GOLS-certified organic latex, GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, and up to 1,459 individually wrapped coils to deliver seven layers of ergonomic support. For side sleepers like me looking for a softer sleep surface, Avocado has released a new Plush pillow top for additional pressure relief. The queen size plush pillow top has been discounted by 20%, taking the price down to $2,638.90 .

9. Tempur-Pedic Tempur PROBreeze: from $3,999 $2,799 at Tempur-Pedic

Best for: Hot sleepers

This 30% site-wide saving is hands down the best we’ve seen from Tempur-Pedic. With this discount a queen size Tempur-Pedic PROBreeze is reduced to $3,149.30 from $4,499. However, one thing to flag from the offset is that this mattress sale is marked ‘final sale’, which means no sleep trial, no returns and no exchanges. So don’t buy this bed unless you’re 100% sold on it, as you won’t be able to send it back (your 10 year warranty still stands, though). The PRO-breeze is one of the best cooling mattresses (their cooling tech was even developed by NASA). In terms of firmness, the mattress has a medium hybrid feel, which should suit most sleep styles, but especially back sleepers.

10. Sleep Number i8 smart bed: from $3,399 $2,379 at Sleep Number

Best for: Couples with different sleep styles

The Sleep Number Black Friday sale is always one to watch, and this year is no exception with a (frankly, huge) 30% off, with prices starting on the Sleep Number i8 at $2,379.30. Right now you can buy a queen size Sleep Number i8 smart bed for $2,799.30 , instead of $3,999. The Sleep Number i8 smart bed is the most popular model in the brand's ground-breaking Innovation Series; a collection of sleep tracking beds that deliver customizable firmness and pressure relief tailored to your body — and 100% independent to your partner's side of the bed. Of course, as a smart bed, one of this mattress's big draws is its sleep tracking, with the mattress using a range of sensors to monitor different aspects of your sleep (duration, quality, sleep stages). It’s still a lot of money, but if you can afford it and you think it could improve your sleep, it could be another one to add to your wishlist this holiday season.

11. Stearns & Foster Estate Mattress: from $2,299 $2,099 at Stearns & Foster

Best for: Outstanding luxury

Stearns & Foster is the quality mattress brand behind some of the best luxury mattresses on the market, and it’s rare to ever see them on sale. The Stearns & Foster Estate has customizable support with the latest in cooling tech, so you can sleep comfortably and coolly. Right now there is up to $400 off the Stearns & Foster Estate, plus you’ll get a free $300 Visa gift card. A queen mattress is currently $2,199 (was $2,399), giving you a saving of $200. Admittedly, it’s not a huge amount, but if this mattress has been on your wishlist for a while, it’s well worth the splurge. It comes with a 10 year warranty, plus free white glove delivery.

7 other Black Friday mattress deals to consider