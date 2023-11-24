I'm a pro mattress tester and these are the 7 very best mattress deals of Black Friday 2023

Welcome to Black Friday weekend! This is a prime time for snagging a new mattress at a great price, but which discounts are worth checking out? Well, I've been covering Black Friday sales for 15 years and testing mattresses since the start of the decade – I not only know how to sniff out a genuine deal. but I can also fill you in on how the best mattresses perform, too.

Below, I've curated my top seven Black Friday mattress deals. Each pick offers exceptional value for money, and several are even at all-time low prices – a rarity in today's market, given the general rise in the cost of living. You can hit the quick links if you're sure of what you want, or scroll down for more in-depth info to help you find a mattress deal that won't make you lose sleep at night.

The 7 Black Friday mattress deals I'd buy

The best Black Friday mattress deal for most people

Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,095 , now from $695 at Saatva Summary: When people ask me to recommend just one mattress, my default answer is the versatile Saatva Classic. This handcrafted innerspring hybrid comes in three comfort levels and two height profiles so you can tailor it to your liking. It earned a near-perfect score in our Saatva Classic mattress review, where we praised its superb pressure relief and luxurious hotel-like comfort. Plus, it boasts some of the best amenities in the industry with free white glove delivery, a one-year trial, and a lifetime warranty. Benefits: 365 night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery Price history: Our exclusive Black Friday discount takes $400 off all orders over $1,000 at Saatva. That brings the price of a queen Saatva Classic to $1,595 (was $1,995). Outside of a (possibly targeted) $650 discount that dropped the price of a queen Classic to $1,345, we usually see it hover around $1,700 during regular Saatva mattress sales. In other words, if you want to score one of the best prices of the year for this popular mattress, don't delay.

The best Black Friday memory foam mattress deal

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $699 , now from $359 at Nectar Summary: The Nectar tops our list of the best memory foam mattresses for its balance of support and pressure relief – and of course its stellar value. It's a bonafide all-rounder with a medium-firm feel that'll appeal to most sleepers who want to feel hugged by their mattress, though in my Nectar Mattress review, I mention that side sleepers should especially get on well with it. Motion isolation is fantastic, too, which bodes well if you share a bed with a fidgety partner. Benefits: 365 night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Price history: The evergreen Nectar mattress sale features 33% off, but its Black Friday sale knocks 40% off the MSRP. That brings a queen Nectar to $659 (was $1,099). Although we spotted it for $629 during a flash sale last month, this is still among the best values out there, especially since Nectar throws in a one-year trial and lifetime warranty.

The best cheap Black Friday mattress deal

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was $499 , now from $199 at Siena Summary: If you need something ASAP on a budget or want to spruce up the guest room, the Siena is the best cheap mattress for your buck. Since it's a sibling brand of Nectar, you'll be availing of much similar build quality – and you'll get half a year to trial it at home, too. Just beware: this is a much firmer mattress than Siena lets on, as I explain in my Siena Memory Foam Mattress review. You won't sink into this one so much so it's great for front and back sleepers. Benefits: 180-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: Sure, we see this 50% discount at Siena all the time, and it's never sold at MSRP since it launched in 2022. However, for shoppers who are browsing Black Friday mattress sales for something cheap and comfy, the Siena is my top pick. After all, a queen is available for only $399 – and you get 180 nights to try it out at home!

The best Black Friday organic mattress deal

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress: was $1,299 , now from $649 at Awara Summary: The best organic mattresses tend to be the most expensive, but the Awara is an outlier as it falls well below the premium price bracket. Instead of synthetic foam, you'll find a layer of Dunlop latex – and combined with a series of coils you'll enjoy a near-weightless bed feel. In my Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review, I found it supportive for any sleep position, though it skews firm so side sleepers may need time to break it in. (You do get a 1-year trial with your purchase.) Benefits: 365 night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever tracked for the Awara. Granted, this discount kicked off about a month before Black Friday – but we're unsure how long it'll stick around after the weekend is over. A queen Awara is now on sale for $949, which is $50 less than the $1,099 it usually fetches.

Best Black Friday cooling mattress deal

Tempur-Pedic Tempur PROBreeze: was $3,999 now from $2,799 plus free accessories at Tempur-Pedic Summary: If night sweats repeatedly disrupt your sleep, look for a dedicated cooling mattress to make those incidents a thing of the past. The Tempur PROBreeze is a world-class cooling bed loaded with materials to wick away moisture and disperse heat, all while providing top-notch pressure relief – and it's now marked down for Black Friday. Just know that this last-gen model is a final sale item, so you won't be able to return it, nor does it come with a trial. However, you will get $300 worth of free accessories, as well as free in-home delivery. Benefits: No trial (final sale) | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery Price history: Tempur-Pedic mattress sales are rare and often underwhelming, but a 30% discount for one of its cooling mattresses is one of the most generous we've ever spotted. This is a past-season model, but Tempur-Pedic customers rate it highly as it has a 4.2 out of 5-star rating from over 2,300 shoppers.

Best Black Friday mattress deal for side sleepers

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: was $1,373 , now from $1,030 plus free bedding at Helix Summary: The Helix Midnight Luxe is our number one mattress for side sleepers. This medium-firm (6 out of 10) hybrid mattress level should suit a range of body types. The Luxe sports zoned lumbar coils for optimal lower back support, a plush pillow top for cushy contouring along your joints, and copper-infused gel foam with your choice of cooling cover for exceptional temperature regulation. For an idea of how this bed performs, take a look at our Helix Midnight Mattress review. Benefits: 100-night trial | 15 year warranty | Free shipping Price history: Frequent Helix mattress sales shave 20% off sitewide but for Black Friday, it's 25% off. This is among the best prices we've spotted for the higher-tier Midnight Luxe amidst a gradual rise in MSRPs. A free bedding bundle of sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector sweetens the deal; Helix normally just includes the pillows with purchase. This sale may linger past Black Friday but don't wait too long.

Best Black Friday mattress deals for couples