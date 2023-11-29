Go big or go home — 75-inch (and larger) Cyber Monday TV deals you can still get now

Cyber Monday is over. However, if you're looking to give your entertainment center a serious boost, there's a ton of 75-inch TV deals that are still available after the event.

The Onn 75-inch 4K Roku TV for $498 at Walmart is a super-cheap deal coming in below $500. Or, the Roku 75-inch Plus Series 4K QLED TV is $799 at Best Buy. We gave this TV an Editor's Choice award and rank it as the best budget TV on the market right now.

If you're ready to splurge, I've included some 77-inch OLED TV deals in this roundup too. The LG 77-inch B3 OLED 4K TV is $1,996 at Amazon and it delivers incredible picture quality with gorgeous colors and true blacks.

Keep scrolling to see the top 75-inch TV deals available after Cyber Monday, or check out the 19 best Cyber Monday deals still available at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart for more sales.

Cyber Monday 75-inch TV deals still available — Best sales now

Onn 75" 4K Roku TV: was $578 now $498 @ Walmart

The Onn 75-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our TV deals guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

Insignia 75" F30 4K Fire TV: was $849 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the best TVs under $500. However, despite its price it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. This 75-inch model is slightly over $500, but a steal at its new discounted price.

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $569 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Amazon 75" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

Released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

LG 77" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $3,296 now $1,996 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $1,999 @ Best Buy

LG C3 77" 4K OLED: was $3,499 now $2,496 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $2,496 @ Walmart | $2,499 @ Best Buy