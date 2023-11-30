Hurry! Nintendo Switch games are on sale from $2 — here's 21 deals I'd buy now

Cyber Monday may be over, but there's still time to grab Cyber Week deals in this Cyber sale at Nintendo. A ton of Nintendo Switch games have been discounted, with prices starting from just $1.99 for both digital and physical copies. These aren't small-time sales, either. Some of the best Nintendo Switch games have been slashed in price and Nintendo's prices are beating Amazon in many cases.

For example, you can get Super Mario Odyssey on sale for $39 at Nintendo ($49 at Amazon). You can also grab The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for $41 (sold out at Amazon). Baldur's Gate III hasn't hit the Switch yet, but if you're interested in checking out the series' older entries you can grab Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Editions for $12 (sold out at Amazon), which is 75% off its usual asking price. Below are the best sales I would recommend to shop now.

Cyber Week Nintendo Switch deals

Switch games: deals from $2 @ My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch games are on sale starting from just $1.99 in this Nintendo Store sale. (You can also pick up DLC starting from $0.74.) There's a ton of great titles included in the sale such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Luigi's Mansion 3, Doom, Castlevania, Xenoblade and more.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon

Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age: was $49 now $34 @ My Nintendo Store

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is a JRPG that'll see you become a hero, recruit a band of lovable misfits, and work your way through a high fantasy story with plenty of twists and turns. This deal is for the Definitive Edition of the game, which includes an optional mode that lets you play though the entire game in a classic 2D style as well as a fully orchestrated soundtrack.

Price check: $50 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle): $299 @ Best Buy

One of the best Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299 at Best Buy. You get a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. This is a pretty great package and it costs the same as the standalone console right now.

Nintendo Merchandise: deals from $9 @ Nintendo

Nintendo have a selection of merch on sale as part of their Cyber deals. Apparel, plush, Holiday ornaments and more are included.

Plus, I have to give an extra-special shoutout to one of my favorite games of all time. Dragon Quest XI is $34 ($15 off.) I've clocked over 70 hours in this sprawling RPG myself, and that's without touching any post-game content. The addictive turn-based combat, touching story and extremely memorable characters make this a perfect game to curl up with over the holidays.