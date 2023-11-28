17 Cyber Monday sales you can still get at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Cyber Monday deals won't stick around for much longer. If you're shopping for a new TV, gifts for friends and family or a new gaming console, there are plenty of options. But you need to act on these deals while you can!

Specifically I'd recommend grabbing this Hulu and Starz bundle for $0.99 ASAP. There's only a couple of hours left to get this awesome streaming bundle. It costs less than a dollar per month for your first six months, which is plenty of time to stream some of the best movies on Hulu.

Nectar's excellent mattress sale is also still running. You can currently get the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress from $359 at Nectar Sleep (40% off). We named it the best value mattress you can currently buy.

Keep scrolling for the sales you don't want to miss, or check out our Best Buy Cyber Monday sales coverage for more deals.

Cyber Monday sales — Top deals still available

Hulu w/ Starz: $0.99 cents per month

Ends Today! This excellent streaming bundle combines Hulu and Starz for $0.99 cents per month for your first six months. After your six months are up, you'll pay $9.99/month for Starz (or you can cancel). This streaming offer isn't sticking around long as you only have until Nov. 28 to claim it.

iPhone SE (2022): was $429 now $0.99/mo @ AT&T

The cheapest iPhone just got even cheaper over at AT&T, with the carrier knocking the price down to $0.99 a month. The only catch is you need to sign up for an unlimited plan to qualify, and pay the usual $35 activation fee. You'll also need to buy your phone via a 36-month installment plan, which totals in $35 total for the phone.

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Amazon has dozens of Hydro Flask stainless steel bottles and mugs on sale for as low as $3. The sale also includes accessories, travel bags, straws, and more. It's one of the biggest Cyber Monday deals I've seen on Hydro Flask gear.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Walmart's massive Crocs sale is continuing through November. As part of the sale, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Lego sets: deals from $15 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale includes a slew of discounts on Lego sets. The discounted sets include Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, Disney and more themes. There's up to 30$ off, with the lowest price deals starting from just $15. Lego can often be rather pricey so don't miss your chance to pick up a popular set for cheap.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $21 now $15 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. Click the on-page coupon to get this price at checkout.

Levi's jeans: deals from $25 @ Walmart

Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's jeans down to just $25 during its Cyber Monday deals. The sale also includes Levi's winter boots, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks, and more.

Allswell X Hybrid Mattress: was $100 now $70 @ Walmart

Allswell mattresses are now sold through Walmart's storefront. The X Hybrid mattress is an entry-level bed with four layers that includes memory foam and coils. Despite its low price, this 10-inch mattress is designed to minimize motion transfer while offering great edge support. As part of its current Cyber Monday sale — you get the twin for $70 (was $100), whereas the queen costs $100 (was $135).

Google Nest Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat: was $129 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Nest programmable thermostat is a much less expensive version than the company's premier model, but is equally attractive and just as easy to install. Considering that smart thermostats can help you save money, it's a smart investment.

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. The Q5 is a Best Buy exclusive.

Nintendo Switch OLED: for $350 @ Dell

Free $75 gift card! The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a wired LAN port in its revamped dock, and an increased 64GB of internal storage. Right now at Dell, you'll receive a digital $75 Dell gift card in your email with your purchase.

Nectar: was $699 now $359 @ Nectar

Our favorite value mattress is now 40% off in Nectar's annual flash sale. This short-lived sale is traditionally held in early November with prices we may not see again till next year. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $659 (was $1,099).

Garmin Epix 2: was $799 now $449 @ Walmart

The Garmin Epix 2 is currently on sale on Amazon, discounted by $300. The watch comes in three different colorways, but it’s the slate steel design on the black band that is the cheapest. The black titanium and white titanium models are also on sale, but are slightly more expensive. Check out our Garmin Epix 2 review to see why we love this sports watch.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $499 @ Best Buy

Forget about the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the S22 Ultra still has plenty to offer — and it's $700 off at Best Buy right now. Complete with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 5,000 mAh battery, S Pen support and a 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED display, it's a great phone for a very reasonable price. Just be sure to choose the Activate Today option before you buy.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. Note: it sold for $549 on Black Friday/Cyber Monday, but at $599 it's still a great deal for an OLED TV.