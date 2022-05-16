Early Memorial Day mattress deals — save $400 on these organic beds

Memorial Day is a little over two weeks away. However, there are plenty of early Memorial Day mattress sales you can shop right now. The latest company to launch an early sale is Birch by Helix — one of the best mattress brands for natural and organic sleep.

Currently, Birch Natural Mattress is taking $400 off any mattress via coupon code "MDSALE400". Plus, you'll get two free Eco-Rest Pillows worth $150 with your mattress purchase. After discount, you can get the twin Birch Natural Mattress for just $949. That's $400 off and one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Birch. (The queen costs $1,399).

Birch Natural Mattress: was $1,349 now $999 @ Birch

The Birch Natural Mattress is the least-expensive mattress that Birch offers. It has an organic cotton cover and it's made from naturally breathable wool and Talalay latex. This mattress is built to support you in every sleeping position (back, stomach, side), plus the Talalay latex means it will feel cooler during sleep than mattresses made using synthetic materials. The Birch Natural Latex offers a medium-firm feel which should be just right for most sleepers, though if you share a bed with a restless sleeper you'd be better off with the Luxe version because it offers better motion isolation.

Birch Luxe Natural Mattress: was $1,649 now $1,449 @ Birch

This is a step up from the entry-level Birch because it uses premium quality materials including organic cashmere in the top layer. Packed with sustainably sourced materials, the Luxe Natural is worth considering if you want a medium-firm bed that’s non-toxic and kinder to the planet. Like its sibling, the Luxe Natural is more breathable than all-foam and hybrid models because it uses temperature regulating wool and Pulse Latex for better airflow. In terms of comfort, it offers zoned lumbar support and wool comfort layers to reduce pressure during sleep. After discount, the twin costs $1,449 (was $1,849), whereas the queen costs $2,499 (was $2,899)

Birch by Helix makes super-plush organic mattresses from sustainably sourced materials. The Natural and Natural Luxe are suitable for warm sleepers who want to ensure their sleeping space is as healthy as possible, but there are key differences between the two models. Mainly, the Luxe uses an enhanced coil base with zoned lumbar support and packs in more coils for extra support and durability.

Also, whereas the Birch Natural is made with Talalay latex, the Luxe uses Pulse Latex which is more breathable and offers higher levels of motion isolation. So if you share with a restless sleeper who wakes you up with their in-bed wriggling, the Luxe is the better pick for you. Both models come with two of the brand's best pillows for sleeping, so you can ensure your head is properly supported (and cool) during sleep too.

In terms of warranties, Birch offers one of the more generous warranties offered by any of the best mattress in a box brands. It offers 25 years on both the Natural and the Luxe Natural, beaten only by the likes of Nectar and DreamCloud, both of which offer Forever Warranties. The Birch mattress trial is also 100 nights, which is about average, but you'll enjoy free shipping in all 50 states.