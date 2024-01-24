DreamCloud's best mattress drops to just $349 in new flash sale — ends today!

The DreamCloud mattress has plummeted in price thanks to a huge flash sale that launched today, with which you can save up to 58% on the DreamCloud Memory Foam Mattress with a queen priced $665 (was $1,332). The DreamCloud Hybrid is 50% off, with a queen size DreamCloud Hybrid priced $665 for today only.

The DreamCloud is one of the best mattresses of 2024 thanks to its luxurious plush feel and soft foam layers, and it comes in a hybrid version that's better matched to hot sleepers. The all-foam construction is great for absorbing motion transfer, making it a great fit for those sharing a bed with a restless partner. This new DreamCloud mattress sale is one of the best we’ve seen from the brand since October's flash sale, so now is a great time to buy.

All DreamCloud mattresses come with a one-year sleep trial, free shipping and returns, and a lifetime warranty. While we're expecting a lot of bargains in the upcoming Presidents' Day mattress sales, we doubt that DreamCloud will be holding a bigger sale than this, so we suggest snapping this up before the sale ends today.

DreamCloud Memory Foam Mattress

Was: from $839

From: from $349 at DreamCloud Sleep

Saving: Up to $1,088 Summary: DreamCloud is known for making some of the best mattresses in a box, and the DreamCloud Memory Foam mattress is one of the brand's cheapest and softest beds. It's also one of the best memory foam mattresses thanks to its plush sleep surface and body-hugging layers of foam. The firmness level is 6.5 (medium firm), but we deem it to be a little softer. The 12" bed is perfect for couples thanks to the great motion absorption of the all-foam construction. While it offers great comfort and motion isolation, the downside of memory foam is its tendency to trap heat. The foam is infused with gel to counteract this tendency, but hot sleepers may find it sleeps far too warm. Price history: The evergreen discount on a DreamCloud Mattress is 40%, with the brand tending to reserve the 50% off discounts for big flash sales. We'd highly recommend buying today as this is a fantastic price for a luxury bed. Benefits: 1-year trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

How long will a memory foam mattress last?

On average, a memory foam mattress can last around eight to ten years as it doesn't contain springs or coils (which have a tendency to wear down and cause creaks and sagging). However, this life expectancy is dependent on price, quality, and how well you take care of it.

To help your mattress make it to 10 years, we suggest cleaning and rotating your mattress on a regular, pairing it with a mattress topper, and shielding it with a mattress protector or encasement.