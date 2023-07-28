FAQs

Does Specialized offer free shipping? Specialized offers free delivery on orders worth $50 or more, except for orders including bikes. This is handy for when you need to pick up parts & accessories - make sure to bulk buy to get yourself over the threshold. Shipping costs for bikes will be displayed at the checkout.

What is the Specialized returns policy? Specialized will accept returns of used products so long as they are sent back within 30 days of your item being delivered. Unused items can be also returned for a free refund, and you can do this at any time. Items will need to be returned in their original condition & packaging to qualify for a full refund. Note that your refund will not include handling or shipping fees. However, Specialized do offer free returns shipping - simply print off a prepaid label by logging in to your Specialized account.

Do Specialized products come with a warranty? Yes, most Specialized products are covered by a 2-year warranty which covers you against manufacturer faults & defects. You can increase your warranty to a lifetime warranty on Specialized-branded frames & forks and Roval Wheels by registering your purchase through the Specialized website. Note that turbo batteries, apparel and second-hand equipment are subject to different warranty agreements. You can find out more on the Specialized website.

How do I contact Specialized? If you need to get in touch with the team at Specialized, you can do by using the live chat feature on their website. Just look for the red Rider Care icon - operatives are available Monday to Friday between 7am - 6pm (MST) and Saturdays between 9am - 4pm (MST). If you prefer to speak over the phone, you can call 877-808-8154 between 7am - 5pm (MST) Monday to Friday.

Hints and tips

Shop the Specialized Sale: Look out for Specialized sales, which run throughout the year and can take as much as $2000 off selected bikes. The brand tends to update their promotions regularly, with new discounts & models added to sales all the time. Shopping around the right promotion can take a significant sum off your order total.

Join the Specialized newsletter: If you want to stay up to date with the latest that Specialized have to offer, provide your email address and join the newsletter. You'll receive updates on sales & new products, as well as some exclusive discounts, directly into your inbox. To top it off, new customers will be sent a one-off code for 15% of cycling equipment.

Make the most of the Specialized Hero Pro Program: Military personnel (former & current) and their spouses & dependents, First Responders & Nurses can all qualify for exclusive hero discounts through the Hero Pro Program. You'll need to verify by logging in with a valid ID.me account, then you'll be able to access the membership portal where you can view the deals on offer as a thanks for your service.

Free shipping on orders worth $50+: Customers can qualify for free shipping to the continental USA when they place orders worth $50 or more, so long as they don't include any bikes. Next time you need apparel, accessories or cycling parts, make sure to bulk buy to maximize your value for money.

Become a Specialized Affiliate: If you have a website or a booming social media channel, Specialized will offer you between 3% - 12% commission on bikes and equipment sold through your affiliate links when you join their program. As well as making a little extra money, you will also receive access to exclusive discounts you can use on your own purchases. Just sign up through their website to be provided your referral link.

Register your products for a Lifetime Warranty: Many Specialized products come with extensive warranties, but for Specialized-brand frames & forks, as well as Roval wheels, these are extended to lifetime warranties when you register your product through their website. Make sure to get your coverage once you've made your purchase.