Exclusive: Segway's Xafari ebike now comes in a bold new color — here's your first look

Segway launched its first ebike, the Segway Xafari, earlier this year, and while it's generally received good reviews, it's a little disappointing that this otherwise good-looking ebike only comes in one color, when many of the best electric bikes are offered in a variety of finishes.

Well, no longer: Segway is announcing that the Xafari will soon be available in crimson red, which is sure to stand out whether you're commuting to work or tooling around town.

“When choosing a new colorway, we wanted to make sure this bike looks as good as it performs, and the new Crimson Red Xafari lets riders make a bold statement every time they hit the road or trail,” said Nick Howe, head of e-bikes for Segway in a press statement. “It’s vibrant, confident and completely in line with the adventurous spirit that defines this bike. We designed Xafari to stand out — now it does that more than ever.”

The red Xafari will be available in August for around the same price as the current Xafari, which is currently marked down to $1,999 from $2,399 at Segway.com. The red Xafari will have all the same specs as the current model.

We took a test ride of the Xafari and the Segway Xyber, at CES 2025 this past year. Both bikes were a lot of fun to ride, even if the latter was really stretching the definition of "e-bike."

The Xafari has a 750W motor and a 936Wh battery, which the company says is good for up to 88 miles of range. It rides on 26 x 3.0 inch tires with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and supports payloads of up to 352 pounds. However, that translates to a bike that checks in at 92 pounds, so you better make sure that you don't run out of charge far from home.

Other features include electronic locking as well as Apple FindMy, and has five levels of power assist up to 20 MPH. It has daytime running lights, and USB-C and A ports, so you can charge your phone while riding. Its throttle also relies on sensors to increase the motor's output if it detects you're going uphill.

If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on Segway's ebike, you might want to wait a few more weeks to get your hands on the new, red model.