FAQs

Does Retrospec offer free shipping? Yes, all orders worth $35 or more (excluding tax) will qualify for free shipping to anywhere in the continental USA, so make sure your order meets the minimum spend for a saving. For orders worth less than $35, shipping fees will be calculated on a per-item basis during the checkout process.

Does Retrospec accept returns? Customers can return items to Retrospec in exchange for a store credit refund within 50 days of making their purchase. Items will need to be returned in their original condition & packaging to be accepted. If items are deemed to be used, a 50% restocking fee will be deducted from your store credit total. Note that Retrospec do not cover returns costs. Instead, you can choose to pay between $12 - $150 in return shipping fees to use a prepaid returns label (depending on the item you're returning), or you can send items back via your own chosen method.

Are Retrospec products cover by a warranty? Retrospec offers warranties on a range of products including bikes & e-bikes, paddleboards & skateboards, car racks, bike trailers, snow gear, and more. These cover manufacturer defects, meaning if you receive a faulty product, the company will repair or replace it free of charge. However, you will need to cover the cost of any shipping. You can find out more on the Retrospec website.

How do I contact Retrospec? You can get in touch with Retrospec via their live chat feature, which can be found on their website. Simply click the chat icon in the right-hand corner. If you prefer to speak on the phone, you can all (888)-488-2369 to speak to a member of the team. Finally, there is also a contact form you can fill out on the Contact Us page. The Retrospec customer service team is available Monday to Friday between 8am - 4pm (PT).

Hints and tips

Shop the Retrospec sale: Check the sale section of the Retrospec range for as much as $100 off selected products. You'll find special promotions running for the likes of summer & Christmas, with the deals updated regularly.

Refer a friend for $30 off: If you know someone who would like the Retrospec range and hasn't shopped with them yet, you can refer them to the brand to bag both of you a discount. Make sure you have created an account, then find your referral link and send it to your friend. When they make their first purchase worth over $300, not only will they get a $30 discount - you'll receive $30 in store credit too!

Make the most of free shipping: When you're shopping for e-bikes & outdoors equipment, every dollar counts! Make sure your order is worth more than $35 to qualify for free shipping and avoid any fees. If you're just below, consider adding some more accessories that you'll need to your order.

