FAQs

Does Aventon Bikes offer free shipping? Aventon Bikes offers free shipping on purchases of $100 or more to addresses in the 48 continental United States. In-stock bikes ship in three to five business days. In-stock accessories and components ship in seven to 10 business days.

Does Aventon Bikes offer student discounts? Eligible students can get $75 off any eBike at Aventon. You'll need to verify your student eligibility via Student Beans. You can find out more via the Aventon website.

What is Aventon Bikes' return policy? Aventon lets you return any item in new and unused condition within 14 days of receipt for a full refund with no restocking fee. For all returns, return shipping charges are the responsibility of the recipient. Aventon will issue a refund using the same payment method you used originally.

How do I contact Aventon Bikes customer service? Aventon Bikes customer support can be found online or by calling (866) 300-3311 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. PT. Aventon also offers a large database of owner's resources you can find on its website.

Aventon Bikes Hints and Tips

Aventon discount codes are just one way to save on your e-bike purchases. Here are other ways to save on your next purchase:

Shop Aventon sales: Aventon regularly offers sales and promos from its website. Deals run the gamut from a free extra battery with select eBike purchases to up to $300 off select Aventon models. You can browse all current deals via the Aventon website.

Aventon regularly offers sales and promos from its website. Deals run the gamut from a free extra battery with select eBike purchases to up to $300 off select Aventon models. You can browse all current deals via the Aventon website. Join the rewards/referral program: Aventon rolls its rewards/referral program into one letting you earn exclusive rewards every time you shop at Aventon. The program also gives you access to promotions, events, free gifts, contests, and more. Additionally, you'll get 5,000 rewards points when someone uses your referral link to purchase an eBike. You can sign up via the Aventon rewards page.

Aventon rolls its rewards/referral program into one letting you earn exclusive rewards every time you shop at Aventon. The program also gives you access to promotions, events, free gifts, contests, and more. Additionally, you'll get 5,000 rewards points when someone uses your referral link to purchase an eBike. You can sign up via the Aventon rewards page. Take advantage of student discounts: Students take note — Aventon offers $75 off any eBike purchase when you verify your student status via Student Beans.

How to use Aventon Bikes discount codes

Aventon Bikes discount codes can be redeeed during the checkout process. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the checkout page. To the right of your info/address, you'll find a field labeled "Gift card or discount code." Click the box and manually enter your Aventon coupon code. After entering, hit the "Apply" button and your coupon will be activated.

What are the best Aventon Bikes?

(Image credit: Aventon)

Aventon Soltera: The Aventon Soltera is proof that you don't need to spend over $1,500 to get a functional, comfortable e-bike. While it may lack some of the features found in pricier bikes, we found the Soltera delivers a pleasant ride quality, easy controls, and no-frills build that keeps the price low. In fact, we named it the best budget electric bike overall. In our Aventon Soltera ebike review, we said this is the electric bike to get if you're looking for an ebike that can get you around town. Our one gripe is that its rear hub motor feels a little underpowered, especially on hills. Otherwise, we think beginner ebike riders or budget-conscious commuters will be plenty pleased with the Soltera.

Aventon Aventure: The Aventure is hard to beat if you're looking for a fat-tire electric bike that costs less than $2,000. In our testing, we found it's as good off-road as it is on pavement. We also like that it has a beefy battery and a clear color display, as well as fenders that'll save your clothes from getting too muddy. Make sure to read our Aventon Adventure ebike review to get our full thoughts on the bike.