Planet Cyclery coupon codes for May 2023
FAQs
Does Planet Cyclery offer free shipping?
Planet Cyclery offers free shipping on purchases of $50 or more. (If your order qualifies for free shipping, that option will be available at checkout). Note that most orders will arrive within four to six business days from the date of shipment.
What is the Planet Cyclery Rewards Program?
The Planet Cyclery Rewards Program lets you earn points on all of your Planet Cyclery purchases. (For every dollar you spend, you'll gain one point). Points you earn can then be used on your next purchase. You can learn more about the rewards program via the Planet Cyclery website.
Does Planet Cyclery offer price matching?
Planet Cyclery will price match competing retailers. If an item you'd like to buy is cheaper elsewhere, you can e-mail the link to support@coloradocyclist.com. Upon receiving the info, someone from the Planet Cyclery sales team will evaluate the offer and price match that item for you.
What is Planet Cyclery's return policy?
Planet Cyclery will accept returns for products sent back within 30 days of purchase. All items must be in new condition with all of their original packaging material. Planet Cyclery will not accept items that have been used, worn, or installed.
How do I contact Planet Cyclery customer service?
Planet Cyclery customer support can be reached via (303) 466-8543. Service hours are Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT). Additionally, you can e-mail or chat with the support team via the Planet Cyclery website.
Planet Cyclery Hints and Tips
Planet Cyclery coupon codes are an excellent way to save on your biking needs. However, Planet Cyclery deals can also be found from time to time. Here's where to find them:
Take advantage of Price matching: Planet Cyclery is one of a handful of retailers that offers price matching. If an item you want to buy is cheaper elsewhere, make sure to offer evidence to Planet Cyclery and they will price match.
Shop their sales page: Planet Cyclery deals can often be found right on the company's homepage. Deals are offered on items like cycling sneakers, gloves, apparel, bikes, helmets, and more.
Sign up for exclusive discounts: Consumers who sign up to receive Planet Cyclery e-mails will on occasion get access to exclusive sales or Planet Cyclery coupon codes. To sign up, scroll to the bottom of the Planet Cyclery homepage and enter your e-mail in the "Offers & Discounts" field.
How to use Planet Cyclery coupon codes
Planet Cyclery coupon codes can be activated during the checkout stage. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the checkout page. On the right column underneath the "Summary," you'll find a section titled "Apply Discount Code." Click the arrive and manually enter your Planet Cyclery coupon code. After entering, hit the "Apply Discount" button and your coupon will be activated.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
About Planet Cyclery
Whether you're shopping for the best electric bikes or the best bike helmet, Planet Cyclery is an online retailer offering access to hundreds of products for cyclists. The Colorado-based company offers a wide range of cycling products from the likes of Campagnolo, Continental, LOOK, Shimano, Garmin, Sigma, Selle Italia, and more. Although Planet Cyclery sales can be found somewhat frequently, Planet Cyclery coupon codes are harder to find. On this page we'll list the best Planet Cyclery coupon codes you can use on your next purchase.
Written by
