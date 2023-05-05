FAQs

Does Jenson USA offer free shipping? Jenson USA offers free shipping on purchases of $50 or more. You'll receive same-day shipping on most orders placed by 3 p.m. (PT). Note that all bikes are built, tested, tuned, and ready to ride upon shipment. According to Jensen, the bike build process takes between 2-3 days to complete depending on the bike model and the complexity of the build.

What is Jenson's price matching policy? Jenson will price match most items using its Instant Price Match feature. There's no need to email or call Jensen. Every product page has a "Found a Lower Price" option. (The text can be found under the "Add to Cart" button). Click on the "Found a Lower Price" text and a pop-up will open with all the info needed to request the price match. You'll need to enter your e-mail address. Once you've submitted the price match, you'll be notified of the new price. Note: Price Matches made post-purchase will be refunded via a Jensen gift card.

Does Jenson USA offer student discounts? Currently, Jenson USA doesn't offer any special discounts to students, first responders, or military/vets.

What is Jenson USA's return policy? Jenson USA will accept returns that are within 90 days of the original purchase. The return process takes 10 to 14 days from the time Jensen receives your package. Bikes and frames aren't eligible for return if they've been used, installed, or ridden. Complete bike returns are subject to a $149.99 return shipping fee that includes the return label.

Where is the nearest Jenson USA store? Jenson USA has stores in southern California. There's also a Riverside Locker Pick-Up location where you can pickup purchased gear. You can find the nearest locations via the Jenson USA store locator.

How do I contact Jenson USA customer service? The Jenson USA customer support team can reached at (951) 234-7554.

Jenson USA Hints and Tips

Jenson USA promo codes are just one way to save on your purchases. Here are other ways to save at Jensen:

Shop Jenson sales: Jenson regularly offers sales and promos direct from its website. Deals often take up to 40% off brands like Shimano, WTB, POC, Maxxis, Five Ten, and more. You can browse the best Jenson USA deals via its deals page.

Sign up for specials: Consumers can gets up to 15% off purchases if you sign up for the Jenson e-mail newsletter. To sign up, just scroll to the bottom of the Jenson USA website and you'll find a section for e-mail sign ups.

Wait for annual sales: From Memorial Day to Black Friday, Jenson USA offers its biggest sales during major retail holidays. If you can afford to wait, you could take advantage of steeper discounts by waiting for a major holiday.

How to use Jenson USA promo codes

Jenson USA promo codes can be redeemed during the checkout process. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the checkout page. Below your order summary, you'll find a field labeled "Have a Promo Code?" Manually enter your Jenson coupon code. After entering, hit the "Add Code" button and your coupon will be activated.