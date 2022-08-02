FAQs

What are Rad Power Bikes promo codes? Rad Power Bikes promo codes are hidden vouchers that can help lower the cost of your ebike. When available, Rad Power Bikes promo codes can be entered during the checkout process.

Does Rad Power Bikes offer coupons? On any given day, shoppers can obtain a variety of Rad Power Bikes promo codes. In fact, the ebike maker at times lists promo code right on its website. You can also sign up for e-mail updates to get news bike releases and specials. (Scroll to the bottom of the Rad Power Bikes website (opens in new tab) to enter your e-mail address).

Does Rad Power Bikes offer free shipping? Rad Power Bikes offers free shipping on all bikes and most accessories purchased with a bike. Accessories or parts not purchased with a bike will incur a shipping fee of $10 for orders under $150. Accessory orders over $150 will be shipped free. Note: Replacement battery orders will require an extra $60 shipping charge.

What is the Rad Power Bikes refer a friend program? Rad Power Bikes offers discounts for referrals. Under the Rad Power Bikes referral program, every time a new customer uses your unique code on their first ebike order, they'll receive a $50 discount and you'll get a $50 Rad Power Bikes gift card. More details can be found on the Rad Power Bikes website (opens in new tab).

To return your Rad Power Bikes ebike, you must contact Rad Power Bikes within 14 days of your receipt of the bike. The bike must have less than 10 miles on the odometer and be free of wear and tear.

Is there a Rad Power Bikes store near me? Rad Power Bikes stores are located in select states. You can browse, shop, and pickup items from these stores. You can look for local stores via the Rad Power Bikes website (opens in new tab). New stores are coming to Brooklyn, New York and St Petersburg, Florida.

Can you rent or test drive a Rad Power Bike? Some businesses have fleets of our Rad Power Bikes available to rent, allowing you to try them out before you decide to buy. You can browse for locations via the Rad Power Bikes website (opens in new tab).

Rad Power Bikes Hints and Tips

In addition to Rad Power Bikes promo codes, there are various other ways to save money on your next ebike purchase.

Sign up for Rad deals: Rad Power Bikes will e-mail you promotions and sales when you sign up for their Rad deals. You can sign up via the Rad deals webpage (opens in new tab) . In some instances, you can get up to 50% off accessories with your ebike purchase.

Test drive before you buy: Select businesses offer Rad Power Bikes that you can rent or test drive. You can search for locations on the Rad Power Bikes website (opens in new tab) .

Refer a friend, get $50 gift card: Rad Power Bikes will give you a free $50 gift card when someone purchases their first ebike at Rad Power Bikes via your referral code. In addition, your friend will also get $50 off their purchase. Browse through the Rad Power Bikes Refer a Friend website (opens in new tab) for details.

How to use Rad Power Bikes promo codes

Rad Power Bikes promo codes can be entered during the checkout process. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the checkout stage. Here you'll see a field labeled "Gift card or discount code." Click the text and manually enter your Rad Power Bikes coupon. After entering, hit the "Apply" button and your coupon will be activated.

What is the best Rad Power Bike?

The Rad Power RadCity 5 Plus is the best electric bike for most people. It has a comfortable design, plenty of power, and multiple mounting points for things such as baskets and child seats. We also like that it comes with a rear rack and mudguards. Its 7-speed shifter, combined with three levels of pedal assistance and a twist throttle, is more than enough power to help you breeze up the steepest of hills.

In our Rad Power RadCity 5 Plus review, we called the Editor's Choice bike a "great all-around electric bike at a reasonable price."

The bike is available in a step-through or step-over model. We rode both and found them equally comfortable. Rad Power says the step-through model is best for riders from 4'8" to 6', whereas the step-over is best for those from 5'4" to 6'5".