More than 20,000 budget e-bikes sold on Amazon and Walmart urgently recalled due to battery fires — these are the models effected

The electric bike manufacturer VIVI has issued a recall of over 24,000 e-bikes after reports that the battery can overheat and cause a fire.

The urgent notice applies to all the brand's bikes sold between December 2020 and November 2023 at nationwide retailers like Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Sears, Wayfair and AliExpress.

Fortunately, there's nothing wrong with the bike itself, just battery, so the recall notice only applies to the battery and charger. If your bike is one of the models affected, you can call VIVI at 800-375-6103 or visit VIVI's recall page to request your free new battery.

You don't have to ship back your faulty battery either, but it's important you don't throw this lithium-ion battery into the trash (as it may set fire), so find your nearest battery disposal or recycling site and drop it off there.

Some states or municipalities offer their own battery recycling services, but Walmart also partners with MRM to recycle used electronics, and you can drop the batteries to the store (but check before you go, as not all stores offer this).

You can also use MRM's Recycle Now location finder to spot your local drop off point.

Which models are effected?

These are the VIVI e-bikes with faulty batteries, but you also need to check the specific battery model number (which can be found on the recall notice).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

C26

MT20

Z3

M026SH

H6

H7

MT26H

26LGB

M026TGB

MT26G

FM20

F20

S3

Z1

Z2

Why do e-bikes keep catching fire?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You've probably seen variations on reports like this before, with e-bike or other devices with large batteries catching fire or overheating. Although we've tested many of the best electric bikes, we haven't taken a ride on VIVI's, so I won't comment on the quality of the brand's bikes, or what could have led to these urgent battery issues.

To keep costs down, the battery and other electronic components may not be tested to the same safety standards.

But, this is commonly more of an issue with cheaper bikes. To keep costs down, the battery and other electronic components may not be tested to the same safety standards, or they don't have an effective Battery Management System (BMS) that prevents the battery overheating during charging.

But that doesn't mean you always need to avoid budget-friendly brands. There are cheaper e-bikes out there that are worth your money and are generally more dependable.

If you're in the market for an e-bike that won't break the bank (and hopefully won't start a fire), we've tested a load of the best budget electric bikes, which are a good place to start.

Before you dive in and pick a new bike though, it's important to keep these e-bike safety tips in mind, like looking at the battery standard and making sure you store the bike securely.

Plus, you're more likely to get prompt customer support if you choose a U.S. brand or a bike made in the U.S.A. This will also hopefully help keep the cost down, as Trump's tariffs are going to hit e-bikes hard, especially those on the cheaper end which are usually manufactured abroad.

Recent updates