FAQs

How much does SUPER73 shipping cost? SUPER73 charges $150 to deliver bikes to the 48 contiguous U.S. states, or $450 to ship to Hawaii. The K1D kids' bike is subject to its own shipping fees - $50 for the 48 contiguous states, and $150 for shipping to Hawaii or Alaska. Shipping costs for all other items are calculated by dimension, weight, and destination at the checkout, except for batteries, which will incur a $100 shipping fee.

Can I get a SUPER73 military discount? Yes, if you're military personnel, you can verify with an ID.me account to get $100 off your order during the checkout process. Government workers, nurses, medical providers, hospital workers & first responders also qualify for this saving. Just look out for the verification link below the discount code box during the checkout process.

What is the SUPER73 returns policy? SUPER73 will accept returns on bikes if they are sent back within 15 days of your item being delivered and you can provide photo evidence that your items are unused & unopened (i.e. in their original unopened box or packaging). However, you will be charged a 15% restocking fee. Accessories & clothing can be returned within 30 days of placing your order, but will be inspected on receipt - items are only eligible for refunds if they are sent back undamaged, unworn, unwashed, with tags intact and in their original packaging. Batteries are not eligible for returns.

Can I cancel my SUPER73 order? Yes, so long as you get in touch with the SUPER73 customer support team within 24 hours of placing your order or before it is shipped. If you are unable to get in touch with their team within 24 hours, you will need to pay a 15% restocking fee in you wish to proceed with the cancellation. Otherwise, the standard returns policy will apply.

How do I contact SUPER73?

If you want to get in touch with the SUPER73 customer support team, you can call (949) 258-9245 to speak with a member of the team. You can also email them at customercare@super73.com, or click the "Help" icon in the right hand corner for more on-site support. Customer support is available Monday to Friday between 9am - 5pm (PT).

Hints and tips

Save with ID.me: If you are a government employee, hospital worker or medical provider, member of the military, nurse or first responder, you can verify your status with a valid ID.me account during the checkout process to get $100 off your order. You'll find this option on the same page as the "Discount Code" box where you'll need to enter your SUPER73 discount code.

Refer a friend to SUPER73: If you know someone who would like the e-bikes & accessories that SUPER73 offer, you can refer them to the brand to net them a discount and get money off your next purchase. Simply provide your name & email address to be sent a referral link. Send this to your friend, and when they make a purchase worth $1400 or more, they'll get $100 off their purchase. Once their purchase has been processed, you'll be eligible for $50 off your next purchase worth $500 or more.

Sign up for the SUPER73 newsletter: You can keep up with the latest SUPER73 news by signing up for their newsletter. Provide your chosen email address, and you'll be sent information on the latest products, accessories and events, as well as exclusive discounts for newsletter recipients only, directly to your inbox.

Follow SUPER73 on social media: You can also keep up with SUPER73 on their social media channels, which include Facebook, Instagram & Twitter. You'll see all the same news about products & events, plus news on celebrity endorsements and other bits of info.

Test ride a SUPER73 vehicle: If you want to check if a SUPER73 model feels right for you before you make a purchase, you can visit the SUPER73 showroom in Irvine, CA, where you'll be able to arrange a test ride with the staff in-person. If you aren't located near California, the brand's products are also sold by a range of retailers across the US. You can find your nearest dealer using the Dealer Locator on their website. Some of these dealers may also offer free test rides, so get in touch to arrange yours.