FAQs

Does Competitive Cyclist offer free shipping? Competitive Cyclist offers free shipping on orders over $50. If this option is available, you'll see it advertised on Competitive Cyclist's website. For standard shipping, orders will typically arrive 4 to 6 business days from the date of shipment. Note that certain oversized items can only be shipped via freight. Oversized freight items include, but are not limited to complete bikes, bike frames, bike wheels, surfboards, and more.

Does Competitive Cyclist offer discounts? At this time, Competitive Cyclist doesn't offer student discounts. However, healthcare workers/first responders, educators (teachers and staff), and active/retired military can get 20% off select full-price items. You'll need to verify your status via ID.me.

What are Competitive Cyclist Expedition Perks? Expedition Perks is the name of Competitive Cyclist's rewards program. The program is free and for every 500 points you earn on eligible purchases, you'll get $5 in rewards to spend on gear for your next ride. You'll earn double points when you shop Backcountry Gear & Apparel, Stoic, and basin + range at Competitive Cyclist. You'll also get an exclusive Competitive Cyclist promo code on your birthday when you sign up.

What is Competitive Cyclist's return policy? New and unused gear sold at Competitive Cyclist can be returned at any time for a full refund to your original payment method. Items must be returned in the condition you received them and with the original box and/or packaging, including manufacturer tags where applicable.

How do I contact Competitive Cyclist customer service? Competitive Cyclist customer support can be reached at (888) 276-7130. Additionally, you can e-mail the support team, send a text, or open a customer support chat from the Competitive Cyclist website.

Hints and Tips

Get 15% off for subscribing to e-mails: Shoppers who sign up to receive Competitive Cyclist e-mails will on occasion receive access to exclusive sales. To sign up, scroll to the bottom of the Competitive Cyclist homepage and enter your e-mail in the e-mail field. After signing up, you'll automatically receive 15% off your next order.

Join Expedition Perks: The brand's rewards scheme is free to join and provides you points every time to you make a purchase. Every 500 points equals $5, which can be redeemed against orders to get discounts. You can also get double points on certain products, plus members of the scheme get an exclusive Competitive Cyclist promo code as a birthday gift each year.

Get a Competitive Cyclist professional discounts: If you are a healthcare worker, teacher or education worker, first responder, or you are military personnel (either active or retired), you are entitled to 20% off your orders. Just verify with a valid ID.me account to redeem your savings.

Shop Competitive Cyclist sales: On occasion, the Competitive Cyclist website hosts sales on bikes, accessories, and more. Some sales can knock as much as 45% off select items.

Inquire about group sales: Corporations, clubs/teams, non-profits, universities, and government agencies can receive a discount when making group purchases at Competitive Cyclist. You'l receive group-specific pricing on most bulk apparel/gear.