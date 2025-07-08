I've been riding the Urtopia Joy Carbon e-bike for two months - and it's currently $1,200 off

Whether it's for work or pleasure, there's nothing better than riding a bike. They're fun, quiet and get you where you need to go far faster than walking.

Among the best electric bikes, you're bound to find some Prime Day deals, so if you've been waiting to pull the trigger — these things aren't cheap — there's no better time than the present, especially if the prices might rise even further due to tariffs.

Right now, you can get the Urtopia Joy Carbon e-bike for $1,799, which is $1,200 off its regular price. Here's what I like about the bike and if you should consider getting one for yourself.

Urtopia Joy Carbon: was $2,999 now $1,799 at Newurtopia The Urtopia Joy Carbon has a carbon fiber frame, a top-assisted speed of 25 MPH, a range of 70 miles, and a 750W (peak) motor with a torque sensor. It also has hydraulic disc brakes, front and rear lights, and an IP65 rating against splashes and water.

I really like its styling: The step-through design makes it really easy to hop on and off, and the brown leather handlebars and seat cover (the one on my test model was black) are not only comfortable but attractive, too. You can get the bike in four colors, too: blue, white, red, and gray. I've been using the white model, and it looks nice, even if it shows dirt fairly easily. I do wish the cabling were a bit more concealed, though.

The bike rides on fat 20 x 3.0-inch tires, which makes the front suspension feel a bit like overkill, but the potholes were no match.

While I wouldn't call the Joy Carbon a lightweight ride, its carbon fiber frame does help keep things to a manageable 45 pounds.

The Joy Carbon has a 750W (peak) rear hub motor with four levels of assist, a torque sensor, and a Shimano 8-speed shifter. Between all of them, the bike easily surmounted the hills around my home.

It was easy to switch between assist modes (there's a small button on the left handlebar), and for those times I was feeling particularly lazy, pressing the thumb throttle on the right let the bike do all the work for me.

Urtopia says that the Joy Carbon's 529.2Wh battery (it's removable) is good for up to 70 miles of range; I got around 40 or so, which meant I only had to recharge the battery every couple of weeks.

The one caveat to this bike is that it'll feel small on taller riders. Urtopia says the bike will fit riders from 4'11" to 6'3", but I'm about six feet tall, and even after adjusting the handlebars and seat, the Joy Carbon still was a bit cramped for me.

In all, this is a great bike for those who are looking for something casual to get them around town, and at $1,200 off, there's no better time to strike.