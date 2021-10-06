Best Chromebook Black Friday deals 2021: Early Chromebook sales and what to expect

The rush to find the best Black Friday deals always includes a hunt for the best Chromebook Black Friday deals. The low-maintenance laptops are popular among more than just the education set, though that was how they became popular at first.

The current best Black Friday Chromebook deal is the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6" down to $230, from $499 (savings of $269, over 50%). This nimble 2-in-1 Chromebook is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life, and these savings won't last long (there are only 10 currently left in stock).

We've also found deals on some of the best premium Chromebooks and standard clamshells, so whichever form factor you're looking for, there's probably a deal you'll be interested in. The best deals go in and out of stock, and won't always last long.

Be sure to check out our coverage of all the best deals below. And if you're looking for sales on non-Chrome OS laptops, make sure to bookmark our guide to the best Black Friday laptop deals.

Best early Black Friday Chromebook deals right now

Top Black Friday Chromebook deals

Lenovo Chromebook S330 14" was $239 now $169 @ Walmart

This $70 discount makes an already affordable Chromebook even easier to buy. Lenovo rates it for at least 8 hours of battery life, and while its specs are entry-level (better models cost more and are below), it's practically a bargain at a mere $169.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C223 11.6": was $249 now $160 @ Amazon

A hyper-affordable Chromebook, Asus' 11.6-inch model is currently $80 off. But this Chromebook gives you something you won't expect from a laptop this cheap: full-functionality USB-C ports. Yes, the reversible power-charging data-transfer port comes standard on this model. View Deal

HP Chromebook 14" was $309 now $179 @ Amazon

You want a big screen, right? Most laptop buyers do, with the 14 and 15-inch models being the most popular. But HP's giving you more than just a large screen with this model. It's also got B&O-tuned speakers (rare for a laptop this affordable), and HP rates it for more than 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6" was $499 now $219 @ Amazon

One of the more popular mid-range Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 is at a massive discount here. $280 off right now, this convertible is rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. It also features a touchscreen, a necessity for laptops with its 360-degree hinge.View Deal