The best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals 2020

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals give you a chance to score great Chromebooks at their cheapest prices of the year. And lots of Cyber Monday deals are already live.

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart locked in a battle to make big discounts. Just keep in mind that some of these Chromebook deals are selling out fast as supplies can be limited.

The current best Cyber Monday Chromebook deal is the HP x360 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook down for just $379 which is $250 off. This gives you one of the best a Chromebooks at a fraction of its original price.

We've also found deals on everything from premium 2-in-1 Chromebooks to Cyber Chromebooks for kids. See all the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals below. And if you're looking for sales other laptops, check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday laptop deals.

Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals now

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook 314: was $299 now $219 @ Walmart

The Acer Chromebook 314 is a great Chromebook for the price. You get a 14-inch display, Intel Celeron processor and 32GB of onboard storage. It's perfect for students and casual users alike. The Chromebook 314 also comes bundled with a protective sleeve and a wireless mouse, all for an affordable $219.View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $299 now $249 @ Target

Looking for a portable Chromebook that doubles as a tablet? Acer's 2-in-1 Spin 311 has what you need. It features an 11-inch touchscreen, Media Tek CPU and 32GB of storage along with up to 15 hours of battery life. At $249, this is a great Cyber Monday Chromebook deal. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $299 now $289 @ Lenovo

You're saving only $10 on this Chromebook Duet, but it's a good choice for students who want a laptop and tablet in one device. It packs a a 10.1-inch IPS touchscreen, 64GB of memory, and 4GB RAM. You also get 12 months of Google One thrown in.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 715: was $499 now $473 @ Walmart

You want a fast Chromebook? This Core i3-based Acer Chromebook has the speed you deserve. You also get a full HD display for watching movies and TV shows online, and 128GB of storage for downloading all the Android apps you could ask for. View Deal

HP x360 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $629 now $379 @ Best Buy

This 14-inch Chromebook deal is more versatile than the average Chromebook, thanks to a 360-degree hinge that allows you to open the 14-inch touch-screen display at any angle you like. It's powered by a Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1: was $570 now $528 @ Amazon

The flexible hinge on this Chromebook lets the 14-inch screen stand up at any angle, but remains light enough that you can easily take this versatile laptop anywhere you like. This Cyber Monday Chromebook deal includes a Core M3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in a sleek all-metal design. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

If you are looking for a premium Chromebook, then this model from Samsung offers a 4K OLED touch-screen that flips around as well as a mighty Intel i5 processor, 256GB of SSD storage and a stylus for taking notes, all clad in your choice of Mercury Gray or Fiesta Red.View Deal