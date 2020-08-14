The best Chromebooks for kids in 2020

Parents hunting down the best Chromebooks for kids have come to the right place, as we've collected the top Chromebooks across multiple price-points. Chromebooks have long been heralded for their kid-friendliness and simplicity, so it's no surprise that they've become quite popular with parents and classrooms.

Even if your kid is older, a well-stocked Chromebook can offer a full grasp on computing with optional Linux integration and a vast library of compatible Android apps. Google Chromebooks are the defacto standard for basic computing in an affordable package. The price points run from $150 for the most basic model to $1,000 for a Chromebook with all the trimmings of mom and dad's laptops.

Not all Chromebooks are the same: some are more rugged, while others convert from laptops to tablets depending on your needs. They don't all have touchscreens, either, or available ports for plugging in peripherals like an additional keyboard and mouse.

And because they're all priced so differently, what you're paying for will ultimately determine what your child is capable of doing with the machine.

What are the best Chromebooks for kids?

For classwork, your child can get by with a Chromebook as basic as the Samsung Chromebook 4, which hails an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. There's a microSD slot if you need more storage space, or you can spend an extra $30 for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, which also doubles as a tablet and features a touchscreen for interactive educational content (or for comfortably snuggling up to watch a video after class is over). The Lenovo Chromebook 100e is also a formidable choice if you're looking for something specifically made for online learning, and it's often priced as little as $100.

Kid-friendly Chromebooks tend to jump in price from there. The HP Chromebook 14A G5 is a primo pick for $350. The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is also available at this price point, and it proves you can get a worthy convertible computer for your child without breaking the bank. The Flex 5 Chromebook is available with different processor configurations, so you can go faster if your kid pushes their tech to the limit.

Anything over $400 tends to steer further away from the category of "barebone basics." The Chromebook Flip C214, for example, flips into tablet mode and takes a stylus for creative little ones. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard and rubber edge bumpers for when accidents happen.

Add $200, and you're veering into performance Chromebooks, with laptops running on Intel Core M3 and i5 processors and at least 8GB of RAM. Some laptops even have solid-state hard drives. They tend to have larger screens and mirror the look and feel of more traditional Windows laptops. These are a reliable choice if you're a parent in a bind looking for a school-approved computer that can grow with your child into their later years.

The best Chromebooks for kids you can buy today

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is the best Chromebook for kids that's under $300. The Samsung Chromebook 4 offers up to 10.5 hours of battery, which makes it great for kids who don't want to sit at the table, with their laptop plugged into a power outlet, while trudging through their work. The Chromebook 4's aluminum build makes it premium-feeling, too, which could get your kid excited about using their laptop. Also, its snappy Intel Celeron N4000 processor and comfortable keyboard will help your kid get through their classwork.

The Chromebook 4 is much lighter and thinner than comparative 11.6-inch Chromebook models. However, it doesn't offer touchscreen support, which can limit the intended functionality of the Chromebook (but it's not a huge deal if you don't need Android apps). Its audio isn't impressive, so be sure to pair the Samsung Chromebook 4 with headphones, since online learning requires following along with audible instructions.

2. Lenovo Chromebook Duet The best 2-in-1 Chromebook for kids CPU: 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P60T | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB eMMC, 128GB eMMC | Display: 10.1 inches, 1920 x 1200 pixels | Dimensions: 9.64 x 6.66 x 0.71 inches | Weight: 2 pounds $299 View at Best Buy Prime $379 View at Amazon

If you're looking for a device that doubles as a tablet, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a solid choice for under $300. It comes with a detachable keyboard with a touch-sensitive trackpad, just like on traditional laptops. Plus, in tablet mode, the Chromebook Duet has a great optimized version of Chrome that makes it easy to see what's in your other tabs. Don't plan on co-opting this device when your child is done with it, though—the keys are most definitely kid-sized.

The Duet's 10.1-inch display is impressively sharp for a tablet at this price, and the speakers are loud enough that your child can hear instructions without headphones. Coupled with nearly 13-hours of battery life, the Chromebook Duet is an affordable double-duty performer. The tablet mode is so capable that your kid can finally have their own and you won't need to share yours with them anymore.

3. Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook The best Chromebook for kids who want more speed CPU: 2.1GHz Intel Core i3-10110U | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB eMMC | Display: 13.3 inches, 1920 x 1080 pixels, touchscreen | Dimensions: 12.2 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches | Weight: 2.97 pounds $409.99 View at Amazon Prime $706.25 View at Amazon

The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is flexible in its abilities and multitasking capabilities, especially if you opt for the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 configuration. This particular version pairs the processor with 4GB of RAM, which is enough for Google Docs, Google Chrome, and shuffling between YouTube videos. The more tabs you open, the slower the system goes, however—that’s why many budget PCs come with at least 8GB of RAM to manage this kind of usage. Regardless, that’s enough to get your child through their daily lessons and a bit of leisure screen time.

The Flex 5 Chromebook’s display swivels backward to transform into a tablet-like device. The 13.3-inch 1080p screen is both touch-sensitive and stylus-friendly, and its keyboard offers a satisfying click for older kids tasked with writing essays. The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook also comes flush with ports, featuring two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a combination audio jack.

For something with a little more power still in the Asus family, there’s the Chromebook Flip C434. People like this one for its premium design, featuring thin display bezels and a sleek aluminum exterior. The 14-inch touch screen is large and vivid and can last up to 10 hours on a full charge.

Unfortunately, you’re not gaining anything in ports with the price uptick, since the slim design of the Chromebook Flip C434 takes precedence. There is a USB-A port and two USB-C ports, as well as a microSD card insert. You might consider budgeting for a compatible adapter for this particular Chromebook or an external mouse, as its touchpad is a bit too finicky to be precise. If you need more power, Asus offers this model with either a Core i5 or Core i7 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage for $650 and $700.

If your child needs a big screen, a powerful processor, and 8GB of RAM, consider going all-in on the Acer Chromebook 714. This laptop comes in several configurations, including a latest-generation Intel Core i3 and Core i5. The one we suggest for older kids is priced at $650 for the Core i3 and 64GB of storage, though you can get the $500 variant with a 2.3GHz Intel Pentium 4417U and still get it bundled with 8GB of RAM. That’s plenty of memory for sifting through tabs in Chrome and launching multiple apps at a time.

Whichever hardware configuration you choose, you’re getting the same all-aluminum, aesthetically-pleasing chassis on the Chromebook 714 along with a backlit keyboard and a responsive touchpad. The exterior is also fingerprint-resistant, so it stays looking smooth, and there’s a fingerprint scanner for locking up the device from the prying eyes of nosy parents. The only caveats to consider here is the Chromebook 714 doesn’t have the most vibrant display or boomy speakers.

It might not attract you at first because of its comparatively high price point, but the Pixelbook Go is Google’s latest flagship Chromebook for a reason. It has all the prowess that’s possible from the cloud-based platform. It’s available in a Core i5 or a Core i7 configuration with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, though you’ll spend upwards of $1,400 for the ultimate specs.

While the Pixelbook Go is one of the more stylish laptops mentioned here, it might not be the best laptop for little ones. Its port offerings are limited to two USB-C ports and a combination headphone and microphone jack. It has one of the most comfortable keyboards for typing, however. We’d strongly suggest this Chromebook for high schoolers or newly-minted college entrants, especially if your child is interested in software development by way of what Chrome OS offers natively.

7. Asus Chromebook Flip C214 The best lightweight Chromebook for kids CPU: 1.1GHz Intel Celeron N4000 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11.6-inches, 1366 x 768 pixels, touchscreen | Dimensions: 11.49 x 7.83 x .77 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds $399.99 View at Best Buy Prime $489.99 View at Amazon

If you're not bothered by the one meager USB port, the Asus Chromebook Flip C214 is a decent investment if your child needs a laptop of their own. Inside, there's an Intel Celeron N4000 coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There's also an additional USB-C port if you don't mind plugging in an adapter to add on peripherals or connect it to a display.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C214 is small and rugged. It's more compact than other models of its size, too, and its 11.6-inch touchscreen display is bright enough to see outside in direct sunlight. The Chromebook Flip C214 is mainly known for its comfortable keyboard with quick key travel, making it a prime choice for marathon homework sessions. For budding artists, the Chromebook Flip C214 is available with a dockable stylus for an extra $60.

How to choose the best Chromebook for your kid

Kids don't need all the bells and whistles of a premium Chromebook. They need something functional enough to check them into class and help facilitate participation. Chromebooks running lesser-known processors such as the MediaTek Helio P60T and the Intel Celeron N4000 are undoubtedly able, but they're not workhorses akin to the Intel Core M3 and Core i5 processors. For something more powerful and capable of flying through several Chrome tabs at a time, plus Android apps where applicable, 8GB of memory is a minimum requirement. At the very least, you won't have to worry about discrepancies in battery life between the models mentioned here because education-focused Chromebooks run on the least-taxing specifications.

For a child who is mostly stuck at the desk doing schoolwork, a traditional laptop-type Chromebook will suffice, though you'll want to choose an exterior that's easy to wipe down when messes occur. If your child prefers a mouse to navigate, select one with a standard USB input. It simplifies the process of connecting a mouse, and you don't have to worry about buying a compatible USB-C dock. For squirmier tykes, a 2-in-1 Chromebook tablet has the same functionality as a desk-bound Chromebook, but with the flexibility of doing schoolwork in a beanbag chair or another extremely comfortable situation.

When it comes to screen size, an 11-inch display is ample enough for younger kids. Older kids and middle-schoolers will benefit more from a larger display, or anything 13-inches and over. If you don't like the display of the Chromebook--perhaps it's a bit washed out, or you realize it's uncomfortable for your child--you can always invest in the USB hub mentioned above to tack on HDMI and connect to an external monitor.

Lastly, since Chromebook models aren’t typically refreshed annually, be keen on whether or not the Chromebook model you choose will receive software and security updates down the line. Most of the Chromebooks featured here are set for updates until 2026. (Google offers a helpful support page if you want to look up a specific model.) This ensures compatibility with software and that your child’s laptop isn’t exposed to any major security vulnerabilities. You may have to perform some manual parenting maintenance to ensure the device stays up to date.