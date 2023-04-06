Best Samsung Galaxy A54 deals in April 2023

Samsung's new mid-tier phone is officially out. Priced at $449, the Galaxy A54 is a great alternative to the pricier Galaxy S23 ($799). It also has the potential to become one of the best cheap phones of the year. Even better, today's Galaxy A54 deals are driving its price even lower.

Currently, our favorite Samsung Galaxy A54 deal comes from Samsung itself. You can get the Galaxy A54 for $199 with trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab). That's $250 off Samsung's new phone. Meanwhile, Verizon has confirmed it will offer the A54.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy A54: was $449 now $199 w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Purchase your Galaxy A54 at Samsung and you'll pay just $199 after trade-in. The phone features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens. This deal also includes three months of Spotify Premium ($29 value), six free months of SiriusXM Streaming ($65 value), and a two-month trial of Adobe Lightroom.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy A54: up to $139 off @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is taking up to $139 off the new Galaxy A54 when you open a new line with unlimited data. Any Unlimited plan is valid, excluding the "Welcome" plan.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy A54: free $50 gift card @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is offering a free $50 gift card with the purchase of a Galaxy A54. Samsung's new mid-tier Galaxy features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.

Galaxy A54 — Samsung's new mid-tier phone

Hardware-wise, the Galaxy A54 sports a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. (The latter is expandable to 1TB via microSD card). You also get a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4) camera lenses. On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.

In our Galaxy A54 hands-on, we liked the phone's 6.4-inch display and 120Hz refresh rate. Combined, it resulted in sharp, bright colors with smooth scrolling when surfing the web. By comparison, the Pixel 6a — which is one of the Galaxy A54's biggest rivals — maxes out at just 60Hz.

On the photo front, images we took with the main 50MP camera delivered plenty of detail and looked bright and colorful. It's worth noting that the resolution is lower on the A54 versus last year's 64MP Galaxy A53. However, the new Samsung A54 has a larger sensor and faster aperture, which means it should perform better in lower light. But keep in mind there's no telephoto zoom, which means you'll be relying on digital zoom for close ups.

Unlike most budget phones, the Galaxy A54's design feels premium. It has a solid aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass 5 coating the front and back. It's a bit thick and heavy though coming in at 7.13 ounces (versus the 6.9-ounce Galaxy S23).

