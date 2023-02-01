Best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals — up to $1,000 off plus free Galaxy watch, tablet

The first Samsung Galaxy S23 deals are here. Now that Samsung's new flagships have been unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked, retailers are offering Galaxy S23 deals that take up to $1,000 off every phone in Samsung's lineup.

The trio of new phones includes the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 ($799.99), 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus ($999.99), and the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($1,199.99). All three phones can be preordered now and will be widely available starting February 17. Fortunately, you don't have to pay full price for any of these phones.

Currently, the best Galaxy S23 deal comes courtesy of Samsung itself. Preorder at Samsung and you'll get a free storage upgrade and $100 Samsung credit. In addition, Samsung is exclusively offering Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red colors. For the first time, Samsung will also let you purchase your phone on any carrier direct from the Samsung website.

Below you'll find the best Galaxy S23 deals you can get right now. For more ways to save at Samsung, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes this week.

Best Galaxy S23 deals

Samsung is one of the best sites for Galaxy S23 deals. Preorder your Galaxy S23 at Samsung and you'll get a free memory/storage upgrade and $100 Samsung credit. Additionally, Samsung is offering exclusive access to the phones in Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, or Red colors. Samsung will even let you purchase your phone on any carrier direct from the Samsung website.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Free Galaxy Watch 5 + Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G! Verizon is taking up to $800 off the new Galaxy S23 with trade-in and eligible 5G unlimited plan. You'll also get a free storage upgrade, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G with your purchase. Switch from a competing carrier and you'll get a bonus $200 Verizon eCard.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T customers can get the Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23 Plus for free with trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free memory/storage upgrade with your preorder. The Galaxy S23 normally costs $799, whereas the Galaxy S23 Plus costs $999.

Best Galaxy S23 Ultra deals

Samsung'sGalaxy S23 Ultra deals are very aggressive. Preorder your Galaxy S23 Ultra at Samsung and you'll get a free memory/storage upgrade and $100 Samsung credit. Additionally, Samsung is offering exclusive access to the phones in Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, or Red colors. Samsung will even let you purchase your phone on any carrier direct from the Samsung website.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S23 Ultra: for $199 w/ trade-in @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T customers can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $199 after trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free memory/storage upgrade with your preorder. The Galaxy S23 Ultra commands an $1,199 price tag and features a 200MP camera lens. It's the premier phone in Samsung's new Galaxy S lineup.