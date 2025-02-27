Best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals in February 2025

Samsung makes some of the the best phones we've tested and the current Galaxy S25 lineup is no exception. The lineup includes the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 ($799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus ($999), and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,299).

Fortunately, there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy S25 deals you can get to help lower the price of Samsung's phones. Currently, one of the best Galaxy S25 deals comes from Samsung. For a limited time, you can get up to $500 off your Galaxy S25 with trade-in. Plus, you'll get a free $50 Samsung credit. Likewise, you can get up to $700 off the Galaxy S25 Plus or up to $900 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung.

These aren't the only Galaxy S25 deals you'll find. Below I've rounded up the best Galaxy S25 deals at Verizon, AT&T, Best Buy, and more. Remember, all three phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and include 120Hz displays coupled with 12GB of RAM. Not sure which model is right for you? Check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Galaxy S25 Plus vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra comparison for a full break down. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes).

Galaxy S25 deals

Free $50 credit! Galaxy S25: up to $500 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $500 off its Galaxy S25 when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free $50 Samsung credit. The phone features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 review, we said the performance and battery life boosts alone make this year's upgrade worthwhile.

Galaxy S25: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get a free Galaxy S25 when they trade-in an eligible phone in any condition. Additionally, you can get a Galaxy Watch or Tab for just $1/month each.

Galaxy S25: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon has one of the best Galaxy S25 deals around. Trade-in an eligible device and sign up to an eligible Verizon unlimited data plan and you'll get a Galaxy S25 for free. Additionally, you can get a free Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE with your purchase.

Free Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy S25: $799 at Best Buy Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup is now available at Best Buy. New phones include the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 ($799), 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus ($999), and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra ($1,299). When you purchase via Best Buy, you'll get either a $50, $100, or $200 gift card, respectively. All three phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU paired with 12GB of RAM.

Galaxy S25: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Xfinity Mobile

New and current Xfinity Mobile customers can get the Galaxy S25 for free with trade-in and with Xfinity Mobile's Unlimited Plus data plan. If you don't have a phone to trade-in, you can still get up to $500 off Samsung's new phone.

Free $100 Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy S25: $799 at Amazon Amazon is offering a free $100 gift card when you purchase a Galaxy S25. If you want an unlocked phone, this is one of the best Galaxy S25 deals I've seen.

Galaxy S25: free w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering various Galaxy S25 deals. You can get the phone for free when you add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Plus or Go5G Next data plans. Or you'll get it free with trade-in of an eligible device.

Galaxy S25 Plus deals

Free $100 credit! Galaxy S25 Plus: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $700 off its Galaxy S25 Plus when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free $100 Samsung credit. The phone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. It packs a larger 4,900 mAh battery than the Galaxy S25.

Galaxy S25 Plus: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get a free Galaxy S25 Plus when they trade-in an eligible phone in any condition. Additionally, you can get a Galaxy Watch or Tab for just $1/month each.

Galaxy S25 Plus: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Trade-in an eligible device and sign up to an eligible Verizon unlimited data plan and you'll get a Galaxy S25 Plus for free. Additionally, you can get a free Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE with your purchase.

Free Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999 now $899 at Best Buy Purchase your Galaxy S25 Plus via Best Buy and you'll get a free $100 Best Buy credit. Additionally, if you opt to connect your phone to a carrier during checkout, you'll save an extra $100 for a final price of $899. Note: Under "pricing options" choose the option that says "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" to get the discounted price.

Free $100 Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: $999 at Amazon Amazon is offering a free $100 gift card when you purchase any Galaxy S25 Plus. Simply select the gift card bundle to get this deal.

Galaxy S25 Plus: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Xfinity Mobile

New and current Xfinity Mobile customers can get the Galaxy S25 Plus for free with trade-in and with Xfinity Mobile's Unlimited Plus data plan.

Galaxy S25 Plus: free w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering various Galaxy S25 Plus deals. You can get the phone for free when you add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Plus data plan. Or you'll get it free with trade-in of an eligible device.

Galaxy S25 Ultra deals

Up to $300 credit! Galaxy S25 Ultra: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $900 off Galaxy S25 Ultra purchases when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get up to a $300 Samsung credit with purchase. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the ultimate Android phone.

Free Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,199 at Best Buy Buy your Galaxy S25 Ultra via Best Buy and you'll get a free $200 Best Buy credit. Additionally, if you opt to connect your phone to a carrier during checkout, you'll save an extra $100 for a final price of $1,199. Note: Under "pricing options" choose the option that says "we'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" to get the discounted price.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: $5/month w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra for just $5/month after trade-in of an eligible device. You'll also need to sign up to an eligible Verizon unlimited data plan to get this deal. Additionally, you can get a free Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE with your purchase.

Free $200 Gift Card! Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,299 at Amazon Amazon is offering a free $200 Amazon gift card when you purchase a Galaxy S25 Ultra. The S25 Ultra is Samsung's top-of-the-line phone and although $1,299 is its list price, this unlocked deal nets you a free gift card.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get a free Galaxy S25 Ultra when they trade-in an eligible phone in any condition. Additionally, you can get a Galaxy Watch or Tab for just $1/month each.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Xfinity Mobile

New and current Xfinity Mobile customers can get up to $1,000 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra with trade-in and with Xfinity Mobile's Unlimited Plus data plan.