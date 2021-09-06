Best Apple Labor Day sales 2021: save on AirPods, iPads and more

The holiday is here and Apple Labor Day sales can be found just about everywhere. Whether you're shopping for a new MacBook Air or browsing for discounts on the iPhone 12 — Labor Day is an excellent opportunity to save on your favorite Apple gear.

Apple fans will find the best Labor Day sales at Amazon and Best Buy. Throughout the year, these two retailers offer the best Apple deals and Labor Day is no exception. Currently, our top Apple Labor Day sale comes courtesy of Amazon. It has the MacBook Air M1 on sale for $849.99. Although it was $100 cheaper earlier this summer via Best Buy, that deal was for students only and required a valid edu e-mail address. Amazon's deal is open to anyone.

If you're looking for iPad deals, Amazon again has the 10.9-inch iPad Air on sale for $499.99. That's $100 off and the best price we've ever seen for Apple's svelte tablet. However, those aren't the only Apple Labor Day sales available. Below we've rounded up the best discounts on everything from the iPhone 12 to the Apple Watch 6.

Best Apple Labor Day sales today

Best Apple Labor Day sales

iPads

Apple iPad Mini (64GB): was $399 now just $299 @ Best Buy

Lowest price ever: Yes, it's showing its age, but the 2019 iPad Mini is still a terrific tablet. It houses Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast performance. It also packs epic battery life that lasts for just shy of 13 hours on a single charge. It's now at its lowest price ever.

10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Amazon has a tendency to "hide" this discount, so make sure to check all iPad colors in case the sale has moved to a different model. This is one of the best Apple Labor Day sales you'll see this weekend.

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is the first iPad to house Apple's M1 CPU, which means it offers record-breaking performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon is taking $50 off the new tablet.

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: Apple's top of the line iPad just got a generous price cut. For a limited time, Amazon has the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet on sale for $999. That's $100 off and its cheapest price ever. It features a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina mini LED display (2732 x 2048) with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. The new Apple M1 CPU also means it's the fastest iPad ever.

AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

Walmart has the AirPods Pro on sale for $179. That's their lowest price right now at any retailer. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. That's just $10 shy of their Black Friday low. Walmart offers the same price.

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Looking for the cheapest Apple earbuds possible? Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case on sale for $99. That's their lowest price ever and tied with last year's Cyber Monday low. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Amazon also has the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $149. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen, which makes it one of the best Apple deals for these premium buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wireless recharging.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $489 @ Amazon

One of the best Apple deals just surfaced at Amazon. For a limited time, Amazon has the AirPods Max on sale for $489. It's the best deal we've seen for these premium headphones. (If you don't see this price, try clicking on other colors).

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $30 under the Apple Store's price, but hurry, as this model goes in and out of stock.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $239 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Amazon is taking an extra $9 off at checkout for a final price of $239.99.

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $249. It's one of the best Apple Labor Day sales you can get. If Amazon sells out, Walmart offers the same price.

MacBooks

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The new M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $949.99. However, at checkout you get an extra $100 off for a final price of $849. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 512GB model is also on sale for $1,099.99 ($149 off).

MacBook Pro (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops. Plus, you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test. The base 256GB config is now on sale at Amazon, which is one of the best deals we've seen for this laptop. (The 512GB model is $150 off).

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,285 @ Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. It's a powerful system and currently it's $114 off, which makes it one of the best Apple deals we've seen for this base configuration.

iPhones

iPhone 12: 6 months free data @ Mint

Mint Mobile has one of the best Apple Labor Day sales for cash-strapped iPhone fans. New customers who port their number to Mint and buy a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini with a 6-month data plan will get an extra 6 months of data for free. All Mint Mobile plans include unlimited talk, text, and 5G. Mint Mobile operates on T-Mobile's 5G network.

iPhone 12: up to $1,200 off w/ trade-in + new line @ Verizon

Verizon has multiple Apple deals on Cupertino's new iPhones. When you upgrade to an iPhone 12 and trade in your old device, you can save up to $1,200 on your new phone. (You'll need to open a new line to take advantage of this deal).

iPhone 12: $700 off all models w/ Unlimited + trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T subscribers can get $700 off any iPhone 12 model when purchased with an AT&T Unlimited Plan and with trade-in of an iPhone 8 (or newer). It's one of the best Apple deals we've seen yet.

iPhone SE 2020: free w/ new line + Unlimited @ Verizon

Open a new line at Verizon and sign up for an unlimited plan to get the 64GB iPhone SE 2020 for free. Plus, make your purchase online and you'll only pay $20 activation fee (50% off). Apple deals don't get better than this.

iPhone SE 2020: $408 w/ $50 gift card @ Visible

Visible offers some of the most inexpensive cell phone plans in the industry. The Verizon-owned network is also offering the iPhone SE. Switch to Visible and get the base model for $408 and you'll get a $50 prepaid Mastercard and Nimble fast-charging bundle.

iPhone 11: Buy one, get one free @ T-Mobile

The Editor's Choice iPhone 11 delivers superb cameras, fast performance, and excellent battery life. Switch to T-Mobile and open two lines of data. Your second iPhone 11 will be free in the form of bill credits spread out of 24 months.

Macs

Apple iMac M1: was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon

The new iMac M1 just got its first price cut. Amazon has the base model on sale for $1,249, which is a modest $50 off. Unlike its predecessor, the 2021 iMac features Apple's new M1 CPU, a larger 24-inch 4.5K screen, 7-core GPU, 1080p FaceTime camera, and 256GB SSD. It also comes in a wide array of colors.

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $659 @ Amazon

The new Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and now at one of its lowest prices ever. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Apple iMac 21.5" 4K: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The iMac 4K is the best all-in-one for most users. It sports an amazing 4K display, 8th-gen 3.6GHz Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's on sale for $999, which is $299 off.