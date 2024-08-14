Best early Labor Day appliance sales 2024 — save at Best Buy, Home Depot and more

The first Labor Day appliance sales of the season are here. As part of their early Labor Day sales, retailers are slashing the prices of washers, microwaves, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners and more for the holiday, so now's a great time to refresh your home with whatever you need.

Right now Best Buy's appliance sale has deals on major appliances from $229. As a bonus, you can even get up to a $500 gift card with select appliances.

I'm also a fan of the iLife V3S Pro for $119 at Amazon. This is one of the best robot vacuums we've tested, and it's great for pet owners due to its powerful cleaning performance when tackling pet hair. Plus, after this discount, it's extremely affordable.

My favorite Labor Day appliance sales are listed below. Also check out our Labor Day mattress sales page for more savings.

Vacuums

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away NV352: was $199 now $165 @ Amazon

This Shark vacuum is our choice for the best vacuum cleaner on the market. It delivers awesome performance at an affordable price, picking up all kinds of debris like pet hair and cereal with ease on both hardwood floor and carpets. It also has a swivel head for multidirectional cleaning.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum cleaner: was $469 now $349 @ Amazon

The Dyson V8 is currently on sale at Amazon. This cordless vacuum cleaner can transform quickly into a handheld for cleaning stairs, shelves or cars. It has a 40 minute runtime, powerful suction and a hair screw design for removing pet hair from upholstery.

Small appliances

Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Chefman TurboFry 1qt Air Fryer is ideal for those with limited countertop space. It's a smaller appliance than most, but it can still cook up a storm and its removable components are all dishwasher safe.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer comes with a four-quart capacity which is ideal to cook for a small family. In addition, it can roast, reheat, and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. It has a non-stick basket and crisper plate that can hold up to 2 lbs of French fries or other tasty foods with ease. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

DeLonghi Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $199 now $144 @ Amazon

Nespresso coffee fans will love this great deal. This stylish unit works with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, available in 30 aromatic blends. It can make delicious crema in various sizes, 5, 8, and 18-oz coffees, and single and double espresso. It uses a one-touch brewing system and looks luxurious in any color.

Café Drip Coffee Maker: was $299 now $260 @ Best Buy

This coffee maker has Wi-Fi, so you can control it with a smartphone app, Alexa, or Google Assistant. But for the connoisseurs, it's SCA certified, has precision temperature controls, and an insulated carafe. It comes in a variety of colors to make it a stylish addition to your kitchen area.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven: was $329 now $269 @ Amazon

This toaster oven from Ninja was one of the best we tested. It claims to rival a full-size convection oven and in our Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven review we saw little reason to disagree. It bakes and roasts well, makes perfect toast, and you can cook on multiple levels at once, which is very useful. The controls are all contained on the handle, saving you space, and the accessories are dishwasher-safe too.

Large appliances

GE 6,000 BTU Air Conditioner: was $269 now $184 @ Amazon

The GE AHEE06AC Air Conditioner offers three fan speeds and 6,000 BTUs of power that can quickly cool a room of up to 250 sq. ft. It's one of the least expensive air conditioner sales we've seen.

Samsung Front Load Washing Machine: was $949 now $648 @ The Home Depot

This 27-inch washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology eliminates 99% of bacteria, and it has 10 preset washing cycles, 6 additional washing options and 5 temperature levels. It's one of the best Labor Day appliance sales around.

Samsung Smart Freestanding Gas Range: was $1,149 now $798 @ Home Depot

This Samsung gas range oven is a super deal. It offers air fry and convection settings, which are useful for healthy cooking or if you want more even results. It connects to WiFi, so you can monitor it remotely and it holds an impressive 6 cu. ft. capacity.

Electrolux Stackable Washer: was $1,124 now $949 @ Best Buy

The Electrolux ELFW7537AT is our choice for the best washing machine. This front-loading machine provides excellent washing performance, a large capacity, and the option to reverse the side the door opens. It runs quietly, too.

LG Styler Steam Clothing Care System: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

This steam closet is the perfect appliance to buy if you’re looking to treat yourself. It comes in use for sanitizing awkward laundry items, such as suit jackets and silk gowns. It’s available in dark brown, white or with a mirror finish and will take your laundry room to the next level for sure.

LG WashTower w/ Front Load Washer + Electric Dryer: was $2,499 now $1,698 @ Home Depot

This LG package is an incredible savings. In a sleek, single unit design, it offers more space for an organized utility room. In addition, it has a large capacity, an easy reach, LED control panel, and is smart-enabled to offer more flexibility.

GE Profile PFE28KYNFS: was $3,149 now $2,399 @ Best Buy

The GE Profile PFE28KYNFS is our choice for the best refrigerator. Packing a beautiful design, great performance and useful features like a temperature controlled drawer and a hands-free water dispenser, this is the refrigerator we recommend most. It's even EnergyStar certified.

Air purifiers

RENPHO Air Purifier: was $369 now $119 @ Walmart

This air purifier can clean rooms up to 301 sq. ft. and comes with three speeds, plus an auto mode thanks to the built-in sensor. There’s also a useful sleep mode, which operates in the night at a much quieter level, as well as a child lock, making it suitable for a kid’s room.