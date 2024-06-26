Massive Amazon Prime Day preview sale — 15 deals I’d buy on Blink, Ring, Fire TVs and more from $22

Prime Day is getting close, but if you just can't wait, don't worry. Amazon just released some excellent sales on their devices, with everything from Blink security to Ring video doorbells being slashed in price. Most of these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but you can sign up for a free Prime trial if you're not already a member.

Right now the Blink Outdoor 4 four-camera system is $132 at Amazon. This is a huge $200 savings on one of the best security cameras and a great deal if you have a lot of ground to cover.

Plus, the Ring Video Doorbell is $49 at Amazon. This deal takes 50% off its usual price, making it the cheapest I've ever seen.

As part of the sale, Amazon smart devices are on sale from $22. Note that there could be better deals closer to Prime Day, but shopping early is a safe bet to secure the items you want before they sell out. For more, see the items I'd buy from $9 in Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section.

Audio

Echo Pop Kids: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

This edition the Echo Pop comes with optional parental controls and 6 months of Amazon Kids Plus. Little ones will be able to enjoy child-friendly music, audio books, Alexa skills and more. The Echo Pop Kids comes in Disney Princess and Marvel designs.

Price check: $49 @ Best Buy

Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen): was $59 now $27 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) comes adorned with either an owl or dragon design, but otherwise has all the same features as the Echo Dot (5th Gen). You'll get access to kid-friendly Alexa skills, parental controls and a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus.

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids Owl w/ Echo Glow: was $89 now $37 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot Kids Edition comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+ ($4.99/month afterwards), which includes kid-friendly Audible books, interactive games, fun morning routines, and educational Alexa skills. It also has parental controls, so your child can listen to age-appropriate music, set time limits, and let you monitor their activity. This deal also comes with the Echo Glow, so your kid can learn how to create Alexa routines.

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but otherwise this is a good option for the low price.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Best Buy and Walmart are holding similar sales.

Price check: from $64 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Amazon 2-Series 40" Fire TV: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.

Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: was $369 now $259 @ Amazon

Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Amazon 55" 4K Omni Fire TV: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon

The 55-inch Omni Fire TV is the latest TV in Amazon's TV lineup. This new smaller size brings HDR 10/HLG support to a smaller 4K screen for those who can't fit a 50-inch or larger TV into their living room. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni review, we said it's solid for gaming thanks to its low lag time, but you should only buy it when it's on sale as there are better/cheaper options for your money. Note that it sold for $99 on Prime Day in 2023, but that was a rare invite-only deal.

Amazon 55" Fire 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

Score some epic savings on this 55-inch Amazon Fire QLED TV, which leverages slick specs at an affordable price. It features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, in addition to Alexa integration for hands-free prompts. You also have access to all of your favorite content at a clip thanks to the Amazon Fire platform. In our Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon's ecosystem.

Security

Blink Video Doorbell System + Echo Pop: was $109 now $34 @ Amazon

Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync Module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription. It also comes with an Echo Pop smart speaker, making it one of the best value bundles I've ever seen from Amazon.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

In our tests, the Ring Solar Steplight was easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. It features motion detection to save on energy, too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features like remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

Ring Spotlight 2-Pack w/ Bridge: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

You don't need existing wiring for these battery-powered spotlights, which shine a light on paths or subjects when they detect motion. They effortlessly link to other Ring and smart home devices through the Alexa smart home app. The lights are rated at 400 lumens each, and their batteries should last up to a year on a charge.

4-Pack Blink Outdoor 4: was $339 now $132 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

Smart home

Echo Show 5 Kids (3rd Gen): was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The Kids edition of the Echo Show 5 includes 1 year of Amazon Kids Plus, a subscription service that provides access to kid-friendly shows, books, music and more. You can also use parental controls to manage how your children use the device. Otherwise, the Echo Show 5 Kids is a great smart display that lets you make video calls to approved contacts, get help with homework, watch videos and more.

Echo Frames (3rd gen): was $299 now $169 @ Amazon

These smart glasses make your life easier by letting you complete tasks hands-free. You can ask Alexa for the latest news, weather, or have them play music via their built-in speakers. They also work with Siri and Google Assistant. In our Amazon Echo Frames 3rd gen review, we said they're Amazon's best glasses to date. They inject some much-needed style into the smart glasses category, while improving audio quality and boosting battery life.

Tablets

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (32GB): was $149 now $69 @ Amazon

Built on the impressive Amazon Fire HD 8 Pro, this kid-friendly tablet boasts an impressive 13-hour battery life, 32 GB of storage and ad-free content. It is normally $149, but currently just $69 during this sale. Designed for "big kids", aged 6-12 it also comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ content and a child-friendly case.