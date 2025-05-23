Proton VPN drops to its lowest ever price – get it while you can

It's Proton's birthday and what better way to celebrate than offering Proton VPN at its lowest ever price.

It's one of the best VPNs out there and a rock solid, privacy-focused provider. The two-year plan is 70% off, working out at $2.99 per month ($71.76 up front). But be quick, the deal runs out on May 28.

Proton VPN comes from the team behind Proton Mail, and it's a big name in the privacy and security world. It's one of the most private VPNs, so if privacy is your priority, it's a chance to get a top provider for cheap.

Proton VPN is not the only VPN deal this weekend. Check out our round up of the top VPN Memorial Day deals.

Proton VPN: the best VPN for privacy

Proton VPN is a privacy-focused provider and offers class-leading privacy and security for up to 10 devices. It's super fast and unblocked every streaming site we threw at it. There's over 12,000 servers, double hop Secure Core servers, and a host of anti-censorship features. The 2-year plan works out at $2.99 per month ($71.76 up front) and has never been cheaper. There's a great free VPN too and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Privacy by default

Proton VPN's real strength lies in its privacy. It's a verified no-logs provider and has completed a number of independent audits. This means it doesn't store, share, or sell any of your personal data and it's protected by class-leading encryption. It's also open source, so you can see the code for yourself.

Proton VPN owns all of its more than 12,000 servers, resulting in added security, and it has a large presence in Africa and Asia – more than any other provider.

It's one of the fastest VPNs we've tested, hitting speeds of over 900 Mbps. It also unblocked every streaming site we tried to access with it. This speed and unblocking power makes it one of the best streaming VPNs.

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

Proton VPN isn't the most feature heavy VPN, but everything is included and there's no paid add-ons. There's a solid kill switch and split tunneling, as well as some more technical features such as moderate NAT.

Its Secure Core feature allows you to route your VPN traffic through two servers rather than one, for an additional layer of encryption, privacy, and security.

Proton VPN has some of the best anti-censorship features available, and one of its biggest goals is to provide access to a free and open internet.

Its Stealth VPN protocol obfuscates your internet traffic and hides the fact you're using a VPN. On Android, you can disguise the Proton VPN app and there's a browser extension for those who cannot download the app at all.

Proton VPN Free is one of the best free VPNs available and protects you with the same level of privacy and security as the paid plan. Guest mode means you don't even have to create an account to access it and Proton VPN has partnered with the secure browser Vivaldi to offer it as an extension.

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

Any drawbacks?

Proton VPN's UI isn't the simplest, and beginners may take a bit of time to get used to it. Following a recent update, the UI has undergone a big redesign, making it a lot cleaner. But it's still not as easy to use as ExpressVPN or Surfshark.

NetShield is Proton VPN's threat protection offering. It claims to block ads and trackers, but in our testing it proved far less effective than NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro.

(Image credit: Future)

Proton VPN isn't usually the cheapest option available, but it's not the most expensive. But it's never this cheap and takes it below NordVPN and ExpressVPN by some way. However, Private Internet Access (PIA) and Surfshark still come in cheaper and may be better options if you're on a tight budget.

Overall, Proton VPN is a great VPN and ideal for the privacy-conscious. It's fast, has some decent features, and offers protection for 10 devices. If you're a fan of the Proton ecosystem then it'll slot in with ease. $2.99 per month makes it very good value and it's well worth considering.