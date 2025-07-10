This is the last chance to get your hands on our exclusive NordVPN deal

Today marks your last chance to take advantage of the Tom's Guide exclusive NordVPN deal.

NordVPN is the best VPN out there and time is running out to receive Amazon vouchers worth up to $50 AND 4 extra months of VPN protection for free.

Our NordVPN review details why we rate it the #1 VPN and all its two-year plans come with the additional months. You'll receive free Amazon gift cards with all two-year tiers of NordVPN except NordVPN Basic.

The US deal sees you receive a $20 gift card with NordVPN Plus, a $40 gift card with NordVPN Complete, and a $50 gift card with NordVPN Prime.

Sadly, you won't receive your gift card in time for Amazon Prime Day as they're delivered between 31 and 50 days after purchase.

There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans, meaning you can try NordVPN risk free. If you do decide on a refund however, you won't receive a gift card.

The best NordVPN deal in a long time

This is the best NordVPN deal we've seen in a long time and it's exclusive to Tom's Guide and our friends at TechRadar.

28 months of NordVPN Plus costs $3.76 per month ($105.36 up front pre tax) and comes with a $20 Amazon gift card.

We really like this deal because it's less than $1 a month more than NordVPN Basic (which is $2.91 per month). For this small increase you unlock a load of great features – as well as the Amazon gift card.

You'll get a class-leading, super fast, secure VPN, with protection for up to 10 devices. But also phishing and malware protection in the form of Threat Protection Pro, and NordPass – one of the best password managers.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

There's a $40 Amazon gift card with NordVPN Complete. 28 months of protection comes to $4.62 per month ($129.36 up front pre tax).

This is $24 a year more than NordVPN Plus, and for that you'll receive 1TB of encrypted cloud storage (plus all other features) and a $40 Amazon gift card.

You don't get much extra in your actual NordVPN plan but you're doubling your Amazon voucher, off-setting almost all of the extra $24.

NordVPN Prime is NordVPN's most complete offering. It's $6.33 per month ($177.36 up front pre tax) for 28 months of protection and there's a $50 Amazon gift card.

It's one of the most expensive VPN plans on the market, but NordVPN Prime boasts nearly everything you could want from a cybersecurity package. You get every feature included in previous NordVPN plans, with the addition of NordProtect.

This grants you up to $1 million in ID theft insurance, up to $100k in cyber extortion insurance, credit and dark web monitoring, and a dedicated ID theft case manager.

If you're looking for total cybersecurity protection, and are happy to spend around $6 a month, NordVPN Prime is a very good deal.

Regional differences

The deal is also available in Canada, with CA$20, CA$40, and CA$50 gift cards on offer. These are included with NordVPN Plus, NordVPN Complete, and NordVPN Ultra plans respectively.

The UK and Australia have access to this exclusive deal, but only receive two gift cards each. For Aussies, there's a AU$20 gift card with NordVPN Plus and a AU$40 gift card with NordVPN Complete.

UK subscribers will get their hands on a £20 gift card with NordVPN Plus, and a £50 gift card with NordVPN Ultimate.

As mentioned above, these gift cards are only offered with all two-year plans except NordVPN Basic. But all two-year plans come with a bonus four months of protection.

NordVPN's plans vary between regions. You can check out our NordVPN prices and plans page for a detailed breakdown of what's available where you are.