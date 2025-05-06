NordVPN introduces ID theft recovery for UK users – just as cyberattacks hit UK retailers

NordVPN has introduced ID theft recovery coverage for UK users, with up to £5,000 available for recovery reimbursement.

The cybersecurity protection offered by NordVPN is one of the reasons it tops our best VPN list, and this insurance benefit is available to subscribers to the NordVPN Ultimate plan – which works out at £5.09 per month (£137.43 up front) for those in the UK.

This release is timely as UK retailers M&S, Harrods, and Co-op suffered cyberattacks and the personal data of customers was accessed.

Theft recovery joins scam protection

ID theft recovery coverage joins the scam loss recovery protection already offered by NordVPN.

The new tool provides reimbursement for expenses incurred while attempting to restore your identity. Credit rating, e-money accounts, bank accounts, mortgages, and loans are all elements that can be protected.

ID theft recovery can help clear your name of any wrongdoing (should hackers use your identity maliciously), as well as prevent further fraud.

If you've had to take any time of work to dedicate time to ID theft recovery, you can claim back any lost wages.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scam loss recovery is designed for those who have mistakenly transferred money to scammers. Fraudulent emails and text messages are common knowledge, but newer scams, such as AI deepfakes or romance scams, are becoming increasingly popular and their risk should be highlighted.

With NordVPN, If you do fall victim to a scam or ID theft, you have 12 months to reclaim up to £5,000 should your bank be unable to help.

Affected customers can access these services 24/7 and they're available to those in the UK, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, Germany, and Italy.

Is it worth upgrading?

Cyberattacks and scams are an unfortunate part of modern society and the recent attacks on UK retailers shows that anyone can be affected.

Following good online practices such as generating strong, unique passwords and ensuring links are genuine can go a long way to protecting yourself, but you can still become a victim – even if it's not your fault.

The Co-op, one of the UK retailers hit by a cyber attack, said a "significant number" have had their data breached by hackers. Incidents like this highlight the importance of ID theft recovery tools.

But is it worth upgrading? For UK users, NordVPN Ultimate works out at £5.09 per month, compared to £2.39 per month for NordVPN Basic. In the US, it's $6.99 per month for NordVPN Prime and $3.09 for NordVPN Basic.

(Image credit: NordProtect)

Although £5,000 is a lot of money, it may be hard to justify the price increase – especially when compared to the US offering.

For those in the US, protection is provided by NordProtect. It is included in the NordVPN Prime plan or can be purchased as a standalone product. ID theft, cyber extortion, and online fraud are just some of what is covered and up to $1 million in cyber insurance is available.

A lot more is offered here compared to the UK plan, so it's easier to justify.

If you can afford the extra cost per month, the upgrade is probably worth it if you want additional peace of mind. Either way, though, educating yourself and others on good cybersecurity behavior is crucial if you want to protect your data.